Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Share Price

6.33
(-4.95%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:21 PM

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Alcoholic Beverages

Open

6.33

Prev. Close

6.66

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

6.33

Day's Low

6.33

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-100.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Corporate Action

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:46 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.27%

Foreign: 5.27%

Indian: 41.60%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 53.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

6.05

6.05

6.05

6.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-62.87

-58.1

-45.59

-34.71

Net Worth

-56.82

-52.05

-39.54

-28.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4.34

5.21

5.29

6.71

yoy growth (%)

-16.76

-1.52

-21.12

-56.66

Raw materials

-0.92

-1.64

-0.9

-2.64

As % of sales

21.2

31.47

17.09

39.42

Employee costs

-1.47

-1.65

-3.04

-2.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-4.77

-12.51

-12.64

-13.31

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.31

-2.5

-2.09

Tax paid

0

0

1.77

4.66

Working capital

-1.57

-6.39

-18.33

-7.92

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.76

-1.52

-21.12

-56.66

Op profit growth

-51.93

-31.93

-47.82

-26.52

EBIT growth

-30.41

-19.65

-32.31

-1,478.61

Net profit growth

-61.82

15.08

25.59

106.14

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

United Spirits Ltd

UNITDSPR

1,682.4

88.041,22,369.513350.532,84399.64

United Breweries Ltd

UBL

2,128.05

119.4256,266.74132.250.472,114.68159.64

Radico Khaitan Ltd

RADICO

2,590.75

119.8934,661.0682.190.121,116.3187.04

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd

ABDL

437.75

198.9812,244.3148.450867.6751.28

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd

941.8

84.778,884.8724.940183.4364.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjiv Bali

Director

Rajiv Bali

Director (Finance)

K C Garg

Director

Kamal Dutt

Company Secretary

R Balasubramanian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

Summary

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd(MSIL) incorporated on Jan 18, 1993 and promoted by BD Bali, Kamal Dutt and Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Beer. The company tapped the capital market in Oct 1994 to part finance its 10000 kilolitres per annum beer manufacturing facility at Behror, Alwar Dist. of Rajasthan. The installed capacity was expanded to 200000 HL per annum in 2001-02. The company has tiedup with M/s Stroh Brewery Co. of USA, a leading brewers in the world for technical knowhow and the company has signed an agreement in this regard with Stroh Brewery in 1999.The company has inked an agreement with a leading beer manufacturer for bottling and sale of the latters brands in the state of Rajasthan during the year 1996-97.The company has diversified into Eatout business by setting up a Motel project including Fast Food Joint, Restaurant, Bar and other Recreational facilities etc. adjacent to Brewery site at 140th Milestone in Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The construction of which will start in full swing from January 99.
