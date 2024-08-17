Summary

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd(MSIL) incorporated on Jan 18, 1993 and promoted by BD Bali, Kamal Dutt and Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Beer. The company tapped the capital market in Oct 1994 to part finance its 10000 kilolitres per annum beer manufacturing facility at Behror, Alwar Dist. of Rajasthan. The installed capacity was expanded to 200000 HL per annum in 2001-02. The company has tiedup with M/s Stroh Brewery Co. of USA, a leading brewers in the world for technical knowhow and the company has signed an agreement in this regard with Stroh Brewery in 1999.The company has inked an agreement with a leading beer manufacturer for bottling and sale of the latters brands in the state of Rajasthan during the year 1996-97.The company has diversified into Eatout business by setting up a Motel project including Fast Food Joint, Restaurant, Bar and other Recreational facilities etc. adjacent to Brewery site at 140th Milestone in Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The construction of which will start in full swing from January 99.

