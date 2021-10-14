iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.33
(-4.95%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

4.34

5.21

5.29

6.71

yoy growth (%)

-16.76

-1.52

-21.12

-56.66

Raw materials

-0.92

-1.64

-0.9

-2.64

As % of sales

21.2

31.47

17.09

39.42

Employee costs

-1.47

-1.65

-3.04

-2.99

As % of sales

34.02

31.72

57.49

44.58

Other costs

-3.05

-4.23

-4.75

-7.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.45

81.26

89.74

113.24

Operating profit

-1.11

-2.31

-3.4

-6.53

OPM

-25.67

-44.47

-64.33

-97.26

Depreciation

-2.11

-2.31

-2.5

-2.09

Interest expense

-1.58

-7.92

-6.92

-4.87

Other income

0.03

0.04

0.2

0.18

Profit before tax

-4.77

-12.51

-12.64

-13.31

Taxes

0

0

1.77

4.66

Tax rate

0

0

-14

-35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.77

-12.51

-10.87

-8.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.77

-12.51

-10.87

-8.65

yoy growth (%)

-61.82

15.08

25.59

106.14

NPM

-109.99

-239.83

-205.2

-128.88

Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.