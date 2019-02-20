Mudit Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.09
5.09
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
2.28
1.99
1.99
Net Worth
8.37
7.37
7.08
7.08
Minority Interest
Debt
3.82
3.06
3.07
5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.06
0.16
Total Liabilities
12.19
10.43
10.21
12.24
Fixed Assets
6.08
6.62
6.26
5.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.99
3.77
3.85
6.17
Inventories
0
0
0
2.12
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.86
0.35
0.03
0.46
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.52
3.61
4.09
4.19
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.26
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.19
-0.27
-0.34
Cash
0.12
0.05
0.1
0.11
Total Assets
12.19
10.44
10.21
12.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.