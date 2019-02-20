iifl-logo-icon 1
Mudit Finlease Ltd Balance Sheet

54
(4.96%)
Feb 20, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.09

5.09

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

2.28

1.99

1.99

Net Worth

8.37

7.37

7.08

7.08

Minority Interest

Debt

3.82

3.06

3.07

5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.06

0.16

Total Liabilities

12.19

10.43

10.21

12.24

Fixed Assets

6.08

6.62

6.26

5.96

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.99

3.77

3.85

6.17

Inventories

0

0

0

2.12

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.86

0.35

0.03

0.46

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.52

3.61

4.09

4.19

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.26

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.19

-0.27

-0.34

Cash

0.12

0.05

0.1

0.11

Total Assets

12.19

10.44

10.21

12.24

