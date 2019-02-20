Mudit Finlease Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.6
-0.13
-2.14
1.88
Other operating items
Operating
3.6
-0.13
-2.14
1.88
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.89
0.64
0.12
Free cash flow
3.65
0.76
-1.5
2
Equity raised
5.56
4.27
3.98
3.01
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.88
6.13
8.07
9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.09
11.17
10.55
14.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.