SectorFinance
Open₹54
Prev. Close₹51.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹54
Day's Low₹54
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹17.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.49
P/E19.71
EPS2.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
5.09
5.09
5.09
5.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
2.28
1.99
1.99
Net Worth
8.37
7.37
7.08
7.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.6
-0.13
-2.14
1.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pavel Garg
Director
Poonam Garg
Independent Director
Y Hari Shankar
Company Secretary
Chandra Kishore Aggarwal
Independent Director
Anjali Prajapati
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mudit Finlease Ltd
Summary
Mudit Finlease was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an investing and financing company. The services are provided to corporate bodies, partnership firms, sole proprietorship firms and individuals. The company is based in New Delhi, India.
