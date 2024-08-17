iifl-logo-icon 1
Mudit Finlease Ltd Share Price

54
(4.96%)
Feb 20, 2019|02:32:12 PM

Mudit Finlease Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

54

Prev. Close

51.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

54

Day's Low

54

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

17.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.49

P/E

19.71

EPS

2.74

Divi. Yield

0

Mudit Finlease Ltd Corporate Action

Mudit Finlease Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mudit Finlease Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.55%

Non-Promoter- 32.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mudit Finlease Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

5.09

5.09

5.09

5.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

2.28

1.99

1.99

Net Worth

8.37

7.37

7.08

7.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.6

-0.13

-2.14

1.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Mudit Finlease Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mudit Finlease Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pavel Garg

Director

Poonam Garg

Independent Director

Y Hari Shankar

Company Secretary

Chandra Kishore Aggarwal

Independent Director

Anjali Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mudit Finlease Ltd

Summary

Mudit Finlease was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is an investing and financing company. The services are provided to corporate bodies, partnership firms, sole proprietorship firms and individuals. The company is based in New Delhi, India.
