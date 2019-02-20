Mudit Finlease Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

Mudit Finlease Limited is a NBFC and is engaged mainly in the business of providing Loans & Advances and investing in shares, both quoted and unquoted and renting & leasing of movable and immovable propreties. The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the capital market.

The NBFCs sector is undergoing a significant transformation at present and has come to be recognized as an important element of the financial system. The recent issue in financial sector has highlighted the necessity, importance and significant role, the NBFCs play in development of nations infrastructure.

While commercial banks continued to remain dominant source of credit in India, NBFCs are gaining significant ground. While the banking sector was beset with worsening asset quality in FY17, NBFCs could restrict the impact in their portfolios due to their ability to respond quickly as well as availability of a higher collateral cover. The growing relevance and interconnectedness of the NBFC sector also highlights the importance of risk management in the sector. Going ahead, comfortable capitalisation levels and conservative liquidity management will continue to support the credit profile of NBFCs.

India has a diversified financial sector undergoing rapid expansion, both in terms of strong growth of existing financial services firms and new entities entering the market. The sector comprises commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities.

NBFCs would continue to expand in small ticket loans, where banks are clearly less efficient because of their high operating cost structures and somewhat rigid processes would find it difficult to significantly penetrate these segments. Additionally, NBFCs flexibility of loan structuring provides an advantage to them in this segment.

The Government of India has introduced several reforms to liberalise, regulate and enhance this industry. The Government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have taken various measures to facilitate easy access to finance for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The governments drive to integrate informal economy into the formal segment and reduce unaccounted income, and digital push, if followed through, can significantly change operating dynamics for NBFCs. Recently, both the regulator and Government have been maintaining a favorable stance towards the sector; starting with the latest announcement where SME loans up to INR20 million by NBFCs will be covered under the CGTMSE guarantee and the government notification, covering systemically important NBFCs under the SARFAESI Act. These measures would strengthen the NBFCs ability to lend and mitigate loss given default while speeding up recovery timelines.

The NBFCs have attracted substantial investments during the recent years both from the retail and from the wholesale side. The growth also has been significant during this year. The NBFCs have been catalysts in accelerating the growth in the semi urban and rural areas. The projections made by RBI and other financial forecasts give substantial growth opportunities for the industry in the coming years.

ECONOMY OVERVIEW

Indian economy is adversely affected by persistent inflation over the last few years. The rising incomes dropped the purchasing power of the population, driving consumption demand in sectors, where supply lagged particularly, in food grain and non-food-grain commodities, Sharp increase in international prices of fuels also contributed to inflationary pressure. The Government has been going very slow on various reforms, expected by large investors and market. Market participants were particularly concerned about subsidies—fertilizer, food and fuel; falling rupee against dollar; unreported corruptions; widening current account and fiscal deficits. Net Buys by the Foreign Institutional investors have been declining during the year as compared to these of the earlier years. Economic situations in Euro Zone countries and other priced the Capital Market towards losses.

The NBFCs sector has undergone a significant transformation in the past few years and has come to be recognized as a systemically important element of the financial system. The recent global financial crisis has also highlighted the regulatory imperatives concerning the non-banking financial sector and the risks arising from regulatory gaps, arbitrage and systemic inter-connectedness.

In the multi-tier financial system of India, importance of NBFCs in the Indian financial system is much discussed by various committees appointed by RBI in the past and RBI has been modifying its regulatory and supervising policies from time to time to keep pace with the changes in the system. NBFCs have turned out to be engines of growth and are integral part of the Indian financial system, enhancing competition and diversification in the financial sector, spreading risks specifically at times of financial distress and have been increasingly recognized as complementary of banking system at competitive prices.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Capital markets at present are going through turbulent times due to slow-down in domestic economy, slow-down in reforms, uncertain global economic environment, economic crisis faced by a few countries in Europe, fluctuations in currency rates, etc. Although the inflation has remained steady during the year but it is still under pressure due to hike in petrol prices, burden of diesel subsidies, high fiscal deficit, etc. However, we feel that the opportunities will soon arise in the markets upon the corrective policies by the government and better fiscal management which will strengthen the economy.

The NBFC industry holds immense potential and the Government of Indias increased focus towards Financial Inclusion has created various opportunities for existing NBFCs to leverage on their established customer base in rural areas. The recent steps by the Government of India to create Infrastructure for NBFC and to provide banking license for NBFCs is a positive signal. The above opportunities have made the Industry highly competitive with the emergence of new category of systematically important NBFCs. Along with existing local and Multinational players leading to tough competition within the industry.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company is into single reportable segment only.

OUTLOOK

Outlook for the Company is linked to Capital Market. The Board of Directors of the Company believes that Companys Investments in the equity shares of various companies would reasonably perform in the ensuing years.

The role of NBFCs has become increasingly important from both the macroeconomic perspective and the structure of the Indian financial system. Over a period of time, one has to accept; that it is only those which are big enough and serious about being in the finance business will and must grow. To survive and constantly grow, NBFCs have to focus on their core strengths while improving on weaknesses. They have to constantly search for new products and services in order to remain competitive. The coming years will be testing ground for the NBFCs and only those who will face the challenge and prove themselves will survive in the long run.

For several years, NBFCs have rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian Financial System. The sector is now being recognized as complementary to the banking sector due to the implementation of innovative marketing strategies, introduction of tailor made products, customer-oriented services, attractive rates of return on deposits and simplified procedures.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

As an NBFC, the Company is subjected to both external risk and internal risk. External risk due to interest rate fluctuation, slowdown in economic growth rate, political instability, market volatility, decline in foreign exchange reserves, etc. Internal risk is associated with your Companys business which includes deployment of funds in specific projects, diversification into other business operations, retention of talented personnel, managing effective growth rate, volatility in interest rate, NPAs in portfolio, changes in compliance norms and regulations, contingent liabilities and other legal proceedings. Your Company recognizes the importance of risk management and has invested in people, process and technologies to effectively mitigate the above risks.

Companys performance is closely linked to the Indian Capital Market as the company has investments in both quoted as well as unquoted shares. These investments represent a substantial portion of the companys business and are vulnerable to fluctuations in the stock market. Any decline in the price of quoted investments may affect its financial position and results of operations. The value of the companys investments may be affected by factors affecting capital markets such as price and volume volatility, interest rates, currency exchange rates, foreign investment, government policy changes, political and economic developments, crude oil prices and economic performance abroad, etc.

The Companys success largely depends upon the quality and competence of its management team and key personnel. Attracting and retaining talented professionals is therefore a key element of the companys strategy. The resignation or loss of key management personnel may have an adverse impact on the Companys business, its future financial performance and the result of its operations.

As a non-deposit taking NBFC, the Company is subjected to regulations by Indian governmental Authorities, including the Reserve Bank of India. Their Laws and regulations impose numerous requirements on the Company including prescribed levels of capital adequacy, solvency requirements and liquid assets. There may be future changes in the regulatory system or in the enforcement of the Laws and regulations that may adversely affect the Companys performance.

Moreover, any slowdown in the economic growth in India could cause the business of the Company to suffer. Recently, the growth of industrial production has been variable. Any slowdown in Indian economy could adversely affect the Companys business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate internal controls system commensurate with its size and the nature of its business. All the transactions entered into by the Company are duly authorized and recorded correctly. All operating parameters are monitored and controlled. The top management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors review the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems from time to time

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The brief on Financial Performance of the Company is already provided in the Boards Report of the Company. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that its people are a key differentiator, especially in knowledge driven, competitive and global business environment. Adapting work culture to suit the dynamic balancing of people requirements and employee needs is an ongoing process. Our people are the companys greatest assets. Your company focuses on increasing the overall productivity per employee in the challenging market conditions. Men are the only active agent and acts as a catalyst in effective utilization of all other Ms (Material, Machine and Money). The Board of Directors of your company would like to place on record their sincere appreciation for the efforts and contribution made by all the employees of the Company in the challenging environment. Your Directors take this opportunity to thank all employees for rendering impeccable services to every constituent of Company, customers and shareholders. The Company has a well-defined appraisal system to assess and reward the employees appropriately and also to gauge the potentials of the individuals.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Investors are cautioned that this discussion contains statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like anticipate, believe, estimate intend, will, expect and other similar expressions are intended to identify "Forward Looking Statements". The company assumes no responsibility to amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make the difference to the Companys operations include cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government Regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and other incidental factors.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance received from the shareholders, bankers and other government agencies during the year under review.

For and on behalf of the Board For Mudit Finlease Limited