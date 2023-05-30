To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the 30th Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31st March, 2024 has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 295.48 1 1 218.07 Total Expenditure 614.59 350.05 Profit (Loss)Before Tax (319.11) (131.97) Provision for Tax (3.38) 5.98 Profit (Loss) after Tax (315.73) (137.95) Other Comprehensive Income, Net of tax — Total Comprehensive Income (315.73) (137.95) Earning per Equity Share Basic (1.01) (0.48) Diluted (in Rs.) (1.01) (0.48)

2. OVERVIEW & STATE OF THE COMPANY S AFFAIRS:

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year under review was Rs.295.48 lakhs as against Rs. 218.07 lakhs for the previous financial year. The company has incurred a net loss of Rs. 315.73 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net loss of Rs. 137.95 Lakhs for the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

Since the company is in the transition phase and requires funds for expansion plans, the Directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the year.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has not transferred any amount to general reserves account of the Company during the year under review.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

6. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant or material orders have been passed against the Company by the Regulators, Courts or Tribunals, which impacts the going concern status and Company s operations in future.

7. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

8. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

The Company has not undergone any change in the nature of business during the FY 202324.

9. DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no non- compliance with the requirements of the Act.

10. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE/ FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES:

The company does not have any subsidiary or associate Companies during the Financial Year.

11. COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE SUBSIDIARIES:

There have been no companies which have become or ceased to be the subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year.

12. INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR S FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMMES:

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Company s operations, businesses, financial performance and significant development so as to enable them to take well- informed decisions in timely manner. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company are also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairperson are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

The details of familiarization programme held in FY 2023-24 are also disclosed on the Company s website: https://www.mudunuru.com/.

13. BOARD EVALUATION

Performance of the Board and Board Committees was evaluated on various parameters such as structure, composition, diversity, experience, corporate governance, competencies, performance of specific duties and obligations, quality of decision-making and overall Board effectiveness. Performance of individual Directors was evaluated on parameters such as meeting attendance, participation and contribution, engagement with colleagues on the Board, responsibility towards stakeholders and independent judgement.

All the Directors participated in the evaluation process conducted in February 2024. The Board discussed the performance evaluation reports of the Board, Board Committees, Individual Directors. The Board upon discussion noted the inputs of the Directors.

14. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors duly met 7 (Seven) times on 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 06.09.2023, 14.11.2023, 02.01.2024, 14.02.2024 and 31.03.2024 in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

15. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Company has the following Three Board-level Committees:

• Audit Committee

• Stakeholder Relationship Committee

• Nomination& Remuneration Committee

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of Committees, appointment of members and fixing of terms of service for Committee members are taken by the Board of Directors. Details on the role and composition of these Committees, including the number of meetings held during the financial year and the related attendance are provided in this report below.

16. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Terms of reference of Audit committee covers all the matters prescribed under Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Act, 2013.

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee encompasses the requirements of Section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule II thereof, inter alia, includes:

i. oversight of the listed entity s financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

ii. recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the listed entity;

iii. approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

iv. reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

a. matters required to be included in the director s responsibility statement to be included in the board s report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

b. changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

c. major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

d. significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

e. compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

f. disclosure of any related party transactions;

g. modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report;

v. reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

vi. reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a 380[public issue or rights issue or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement], and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

vii. reviewing and monitoring the auditor s independence and performance, and effectiveness of audit process;

viii. approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

ix. scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

x. valuation of undertakings or assets of the listed entity, wherever it is necessary;

xi. evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

xii. reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

xiii. reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

xiv. discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

xv. reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the board;

xvi. discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

xvii. to look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

xviii. to review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

xix. approval of appointment of chief financial officer after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

xx. Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee.

xxi. reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision.

xxii. consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders.

xxiii. Carrying out any other function as may be referred to the Committee by the Board.

xxiv. Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part C of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

B. THE AUDIT COMMITTEE SHALL MANDATORILY REVIEW THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

i. management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

ii. management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

iii. internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

iv. the appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee.

v. statement of deviations:

vi. quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1).

vii. annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7)

C. COMPOSITION, MEETINGS & ATTENDANCE:

There were Five (5) Audit Committee Meetings held during the year on 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023,14.11.2023,14.02.2024 and 31.03.2024.

Name Designa tion Categor y No of Meetings held during the tenure No of Meetings attended #Mr. R.C. Rahul Chairma n ID 2 2 #Mr. R.C. Ratul Member ID 2 2 A Mr. Ramesh Annamreddy Member ID 5 5 A Mr. Namburi Krishnam Raju Chairma n ID 5 5 A Mr. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru Member ID 5 5

# Resigned w.e.f. 06.09.2023

AAppointed w.e.f. 06.09.2023

Previous Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on 30.09.2023 and Mr. Namburi Krishnam Raju, Chairman of the then Audit Committee attended previous AGM.

17. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE

i. Formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

ii. For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a. use the services of an external agencies, if required;

b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

iii. formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

iv. devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

v. identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

vi. whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

B. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE, MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

There were Three (3) Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings held during the financial year on 06.09.2023, 02.01.2024 and 14.02.2024.

Name Designation Category No of Meetings held during the tenure No of Meetings attended *Mr. R.C. Ratul 1 Chairman ID NA NA *Mr. R.C. Rahul Member ID NA NA AMr. Ramesh Annamreddy Chairman ID 3 3 AMr. Namburi Krishnam Raju Member ID 3 3 AMr. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru Member ID 3 3

*Resigned w.e.f., 06.09.2023 AAppointed as Member w.e.f., 06.09.2023

C. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION CRITERIA FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The performance evaluation criteria for Independent Directors are already mentioned under the head "Board Evaluation" in Directors Report.

POLICY FOR SELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DETERMINING DIRECTORS INDEPENDENCE:

1. Scope:

This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination & Remuneration Committee for identifying persons who are qualified to become Directors and to determine the independence of Directors, in case of their appointment as independent Directors of the Company.

2. Terms and References:

2.1 "Director" means a director appointed to the Board of a Company.

2.2 "Nomination and Remuneration Committee means the committee constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

2.3 "Independent Director" means a Director referred to in sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

Qualifications and criteria

3.1.1 The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Board, shall review on annual basis, appropriate skills, knowledge and experience required of the Board as a whole and its individual members. The objective is to have a board with diverse background and experience that are relevant for the Company s operations.

3.1.2 In evaluating the suitability of individual Board member the NR Committee may take into account factors, such as:

• General understanding of the Company s business dynamics, global business and social perspective;

• Educational and professional background

• Standing in the profession;

• Personal and professional ethics, integrity and values;

• Willingness to devote sufficient time and energy in carrying out their duties and responsibilities effectively.

3.1.3 The proposed appointee shall also fulfil the following requirements:

• shall possess a Director Identification Number;

• shall not be disqualified under the companies Act, 2013;

• shall Endeavour to attend all Board Meeting and Wherever he is appointed as a Committee Member, the Committee Meeting;

• shall abide by the code of Conduct established by the Company for Directors and senior Management personnel;

• shall disclose his concern or interest in any Company or companies or bodies corporate, firms, or other association of individuals including his shareholding at the first meeting of the Board in every financial year and thereafter whenever there is a change in the disclosures already made;

• Such other requirements as any prescribed, from time to time, under the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other relevant laws.

3.1.4 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall evaluate each individual with the objective of having a group that best enables the success of the Company s business.

3.2 Criteria of Independence

3.2.1 The Nomination & Remuneration Committee shall assess the independence of Directors at time of appointment/ re-appointment and the Board shall assess the same annually. The Board shall re-assess determinations of independence when any new interest or relationships are disclosed by a Director.

3.2.2 The criteria of independence shall be in accordance with the guidelines as laid down in Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

An independent Director in relation to a Company, means a director other than a managing Director or a whole-time Director or a nominee Director

i. who, in the opinion of the board of directors, is a person of integrity and possesses relevant expertise and experience;

ii. who is or was not a promoter of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate company [or member of the promoter group of the listed entity];

iii. who is not related to promoters or directors in the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company;

iv. who, apart from receiving directors remuneration, has or had no material pecuniary relationship with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, or their promoters, or directors, during the 68[three] immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

v. none of whose relatives—

a. is holding securities of or interest in the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year of face value in excess of fifty lakh rupees or two percent of

the paid-up capital of the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company, respectively, or such higher sum as may be specified;

b. is indebted to the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters or directors, in excess of such amount as may be specified during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year;

c. has given a guarantee or provided any security in connection with the indebtedness of any third person to the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters or directors, for such amount as may be specified during the three immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year; or

d. has any other pecuniary transaction or relationship with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to two percent or more of its gross turnover or total income: Provided that the pecuniary relationship or transaction with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company or their promoters, or directors in relation to points (A) to (D) above shall not exceed two percent of its gross turnover or total income or fifty lakh rupees or such higher amount as may be specified from time to time, whichever is lower.]

vi. who, neither himself [ "/herself], nor whose relative(s) —

a. holds or has held the position of a key managerial personnel or is or has been an employee of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate company [or any company belonging to the promoter group of the listed entity,] in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed:

[Provided that in case of a relative, who is an employee other than key managerial personnel, the restriction under this clause shall not apply for his / her employment.]

b. is or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he is proposed to be appointed, of —

(i) a firm of auditors or company secretaries in practice or cost auditors of the listed entity or its holding, subsidiary or associate company; or

(ii) any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the listed entity, its holding, subsidiary or associate company amounting to ten per cent or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

c. holds together with his relatives two per cent or more of the total voting power of the listed entity; or

d. is a chief executive or director, by whatever name called, of any non-profit organisation that receives twenty-five per cent or more of its receipts or corpus from the listed entity, any of its promoters, directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate company or that holds two per cent or more of the total voting power of the listed entity;

e. is a material supplier, service provider or customer or a lessor or lessee of the listed entity;

vii. who is not less than 21 years of age.

viii. who is not a non-independent director of another company on the board of which any nonindependent director of the listed entity is an independent director:

3.2.3 The independent Director shall abide by the "code for independent Directors "as specified in Schedule IV to the companies Act, 2013.

3.3 Other Directorships/ Committee Memberships

3.3.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their Directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as Director of the Company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of, and the time involved in a director service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

3.3.2 A Director shall not serve as Director in more than 20 companies of which not more than 10 shall be public limited companies.

3.3.3 A Director shall not serve as an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed Company.

3.3.4 A Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committee or act as chairman of more than 5 committee across all companies in which he holds Directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholder s relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under Section 8 of the companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees:

The objectives of the remuneration policy are to motivate Directors to excel in their performance, recognize their contribution and retain talent in the organization and reward merit.

The remuneration levels are governed by industry pattern, qualifications and experience of the Directors, responsibilities shouldered and individual performance.

Remuneration policy for Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees

1. Scope:

0.1 This policy sets out the guiding principles for the Nomination and Remuneration committee for recommending to the Board the remuneration of the Directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company.

2. Terms and Reference:

In this policy the following terms shall have the following meanings:

2.1 "Director" means a Director appointed to the Board of the Company.

2.2 "key managerial personnel" means

(i) The Chief Executive Officer or the managing Director or the manager;

(ii) The Company Secretary;

(iii) The Whole-time Director;

(iv) The Chief Financial Officer; and

(v) Such other office as may be prescribed under the companies Act, 2013

2.3 "Nomination and Remuneration committee" means the committee constituted by Board in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the companies Act, 2013, clause 49 of the Equity Listing Agreement and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

3. Policy:

3.1 Remuneration to Executive Director and key managerial personnel

3.1.1 The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration (NR)

3.1.2 The Board on the recommendation of the NR committee shall also review and approve the remuneration payable to the key managerial personnel of the Company.

3.1.3 The remuneration structure to the Executive Director and key managerial personnel shall include the following components:

(i) Basic pay

(ii) Perquisites and Allowances

(iii) Stock Options

(iv) Commission (Applicable in case of Executive Directors)

(v) Retrial benefits

(vi) Annual performance Bonus

3.1.4 The Annual plan and Objectives for Executive committee shall be reviewed by the NR committee and Annual performance bonus will be approved by the committee based on the achievement against the Annual plan and Objectives.

3.2 Remuneration to Non - Executive Directors

3.2.1 The Board, on the recommendation of the NR Committee, shall review and approve the remuneration payable to the Non - Executive Directors of the Company within the overall limits approved by the shareholders as per the provisions of the Companies Act.

3.2.2 Non - Executive Directors shall be entitled to sitting fees attending the meetings of the Board and the Committees thereof. The Non- Executive Directors shall also be entitled to profit related commission in addition to the sitting fees.

3.3. Remuneration to other employees

1.3.1.Employees shall be assigned grades according to their qualifications and work experience, competencies as well as their roles and responsibilities in the organization. Individual remuneration shall be determined within the appropriate grade and shall be based on various factors such asjob profile skill sets, seniority, experience and prevailing remuneration levels for equivalent jobs.

C. MECHANISM FOR EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Evaluation of all Board members is performed on an annual basis. The evaluation is performed by the Board and Independent Directors with specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and Individual Directors.

In line with Securities and Exchange Board of India Circular No. SEBI/ HO/ CFD/ CMD/ CIR/ P/ 2017/ 004, dated January 5, 2017 and the Companies Amendment Act, 2017 the Company adopted the recommended criteria by Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Directors were given fives Forms for evaluation of the following:

(i) Evaluation of Board; (ii) Evaluation of each Committee of the Board; (iii) Evaluation of Independent Directors; (iv) Evaluation of Chairperson; and (v) Evaluation of Managing Director and Whole-time Director The Directors were requested to give following ratings for each criteria: 1. Could do more to meet expectations; 2. Meets expectations; and 3. Exceeds expectations.

The Directors have sent the duly filled forms to the Board. Based on the evaluation done by the Directors, the report on Evaluation was submitted to the Board. And based on the report, the Board of Directors has informed that the performance of Directors is satisfactory.

OTHER DIRECTORSHIPS/ COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIPS:

5.1 The Board members are expected to have adequate time and expertise and experience to contribute to effective Board performance. Accordingly, members should voluntarily limit their directorships in other listed public limited companies in such a way that it does not interfere with their role as director of the company. The NR Committee shall take into account the nature of and the time involved in a director s service on other Boards, in evaluating the suitability of the individual Director and making its recommendations to the Board.

5.2 Director shall not serve as director in more than 20 companies of which not more than 10 shall be public limited companies.

5.3 Director shall not serve as an independent Director in more than 7 listed companies and not more than 3 listed companies in case he is serving as a whole-time Director in any listed company.

5.4 Director shall not be a member in more than 10 committees or act as chairman of more than 5 committees across all companies in which he holds directorships.

For the purpose of considering the limit of the committee, Audit committee and stakeholder s relationship committee of all public limited companies, whether listed or not, shall be included and all other companies including private limited companies, foreign companies and companies under section 8 of the companies Act, 2013 shall be excluded.

18. STAKEHOLDER S RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

A. BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF TERMS OF REFERENCE:

The Committee s role includes:

i. Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the Company including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

ii. Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

iii. Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

iv. Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

v. Such other matter as may be specified by the Board from time to time.

vi. Authority to review / investigate into any matter covered by Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and matters specified in Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

B. COMPOSITION OF THE COMMITTEE, MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE DURING THE YEAR:

There was One (1) Stakeholders relationship Committee Meeting held during the year and it was held on 14.02.2024.

Name Designation Category No of Meetings held No of Meetings attended Mr. Ramesh Annamreddy Chairman ID 1 1 1 1 *Mr. R.C. Ratul Member ID NA NA *Mr. R.C. Rahul Member ID NA NA A Mr. Namburi Krishnam Raju Member ID 1 1 A Mr. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru Member ID 1 1

*Resigned w.e.f. 06.09.2023 AAppointed w.e.f. 06.09.2023

C. DETAILS OF COMPLAINTS/REQUESTS RECEIVED, RESOLVED AND PENDING DURING THE YEAR 2023-24:

Opening balance Received during the year Resolved during the year Closing balance 00 00 00 00

D. NAME AND DESIGNATION OF COMPLIANCE OFFICER:

Ms. Neha Singhal is the Company Secretary of the Company w.e.f. 02.01.2024 and as on the date of the Annual Report.

However, Mr. Pankaj Tulsayani, the previous Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company resigned from the Company w.e.f. 16.09.2023

19. AUTHORIZED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY

The Authorized Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 9,00,00,000/- (Rupees Nine Crores only) divided into 4,50,00,000 (Four Crore Fifty Lakhs) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of your Company as on March 31, 2024 stood at Rs. 6,24,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crores Twenty Four Lakhs only) divided into 3,12,00,000 (Three Crore Twelve Lakhs only) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only).

20. FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review i.e., FY 2023-24, the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on the February 14, 2024 and pursuant to approval of members obtained in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on the March 16, 2024, allotted 25,09,500 (Twenty Five Lakhs Nine thousand and Five Hundred) equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two) each ( "Equity Shares" ) and premium of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) aggregating to Rs. 3,01,14,000/- pursuant to In-principal Approval granted by BSE on 28.03.2024 and the Company also allotted 96,00,000 (Ninety Six Lakhs) convertible warrants at warrant subscription price of Rs. 12/- each aggregating to Rs.11,52,00,000/- pursuant to In-principal Approval granted by BSE on 28.03.2024.

Therefore, the Paid-up Share Capital of your Company as on the date of the report is Rs. 6,24,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crores Twenty Four Lakhs only) divided into 3,12,00,000 (Three Crore Twelve Lakhs only) equity shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only).

21. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OF THE COMPANY.

As on date of this report, the Company has eight Directors, out of which three are Independent and four are executive including one women director and one non-executive Directors.

a) Appointment/Re-appointment/Resignation of Directors/KMP of the Company

• Resignation of Mr. Raghu Chowdarapu Ratul as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Resignation of Mr. Rahul Raghunandan Chowdarapu as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Resignation of Mr. Devsen Kruthiventi as Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Appointment of Mr. Ponnurangam Kumaraguru as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Appointment of Mr. Namburi Krishnam Raju as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Appointment of Mr. Hemambara Rao Boddeti as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f., 06th September, 2023.

• Change in designation of Mr. Mudraganam Chandrashekar from Executive Director to Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.02.2024.

• Appointment of Mrs. Ragasita Manjari Thummalapalli as Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.02.2024

• Resignation of Mr. Gopal Ramesh as Director and Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.02.2024.

• Resignation of Mrs. Suganya Ramesh as Director and Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.02.2024.

• Resignation of Mrs. Suganya Ramesh as Director and Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.02.2024.

• Resignation of Mr. Pankaj Tulsayani as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 16.09.2023.

• Appointment of Mrs. Neha Singhal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 02.01.2024

b) Key Managerial Personnel:

Key Managerial Personnel for the financial year 2023-24

• Mr. Madhusudan Raju Mudunuru, Managing Director of the Company.

• Mr. Kiran Thummalapalli, Executive Director of the Company.

• Mrs. Ragasita Manjari Thummalapalli, Executive Director of the Company.

• Mr. Hemambara Rao Boddeti, Executive Director of the Company.

• Mr. Raja Sekhar Pyla, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

• Ms. Neha Singhal, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

c) Information u/r 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015:

As required under regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointments are given as Annexure A to the notice of the AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

22. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

At the 26thAnnual General Meeting held on 28.12.2020, the members of the company approved the appointment of M/s. V. Ravi & Co, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the company for the term of five years from the financial year 2019-20 onwards on such terms and conditions and remuneration as may be decided by the Board. M/s. V. Ravi & Co. will continue as statutory auditors of the company till the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting to hold for the financial year 2024-25.

The Auditors Report for fiscal 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for both Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed Ms. Aakanksha, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by Ms. Aakanksha, Practicing Company Secretaryfor the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure- 1 and forms integral part of this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark except those mentioned below:

i.) The website of the company is functional but not updated as per regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board ensures that adequate measures will be taken to update the website to reflect the timely announcements. Further, as far as the constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is considered, the Board is in the process of identifying suitable incumbents to occupy the Board positions and the committee will be constituted accordingly.

24. INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; during the year under review, the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by M/s. Nanduri & Associates the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Deviations are reviewed periodically and due compliance was ensured. Summary of Significant Audit Observations along with recommendations and its implementations are reviewed by the Audit Committee and concerns, if any, are reported to the Board. There were no adverse remarks or qualification on accounts of the Company from the Internal Auditor.

The internal audit is conducted at the Company and covers all key areas. All audit observations and follow up actions are discussed with the Management as also the Statutory Auditors and the Audit Committee reviews the same regularly.

The Board has re-appointed M/s. Nanduri & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad, as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2023-24.

25. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

Since the Corporate Governance is not applicable, Annual Secretarial Report is applicable to the Company.

26. COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed underthe provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

27. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

28. DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY:

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164 (2) of the Act read with Rule 14 of Companies (Appointment and Qualifications of Directors) Rules, 2014.

29. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per Sec.134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy: Your Company s operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption: All the Factors mentioned in Rule 8 (3)(b) Technology absorption are not applicable to the Company.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

During the year under review, since the paid-up capital of the Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth of the Company is less than Rs. 25.00 CroresCorporate Governance is not applicable to the Company.

31. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.mudunuru.com.

32. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with both the criteria of independence as prescribed under subsection (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Reg.l6(l)(b) read with Reg. 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

In compliance with Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the PIDs of the Company have registered themselves with the India Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Manesar and have included their names in the databank of Independent Directors within the statutory timeline.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with Schedule IV of the Act and the Company s Code of Conduct.

In terms of Reg. 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

33. DIRECTOR S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In pursuance of section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e)The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

34. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has formulated a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy pursuant to Reg. 22 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 and Section 177(10) of the Companies Act 2013, enabling stakeholders to report any concern of unethical behaviour, suspected fraud or violation.

The said policy inter-alia provides safeguard against victimization of the Whistle Blower. Stakeholders including directors and employees have access to the Vice Chairman and Managing Director and Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the year under review, no stakeholder was denied access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

The policy is available on the website of the Company at www.mudunuru.com.

35. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company was in compliance with the Secretarial Standards (SS) i.e., SS-1 and SS- 2, relating to "Meetings of the Board of Directors" and "General Meetings" respectively.

36. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

37. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

38. COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY:

Since the Company does not have the net worth of Rs. 500 Crore or more, or turnover of Rs. 1000 Crore or more, or a net profit of Rs. 5 Crore or more during the financial year, section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable and hence the Company need not adopt any Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

r 39. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

Your Company has well laid out policies on financial reporting, asset management, adherence to Management policies and also on promoting compliance of ethical and well-defined standards. The Company follows an exhaustive budgetary control and standard costing system. Moreover, the management team regularly meets to monitor goals and results and scrutinizes reasons for deviations in order to take necessary corrective steps. The Audit Committee which meets at regular intervals also reviews the internal control systems with the Management and the internal auditors.

The Company laid down internal financial controls and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

40. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm s length basis and in the ordinary course of business. The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-V to this report.

41. POLICY ON DIRECTOR S APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

In adherence to the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) and 178(1) & (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee approved a policy on Director s appointment and remuneration, including, criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters. The said Policy extract is covered in Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report and is also uploaded on the Company s website at https://www.mudunuru.com/.

42. TRANSFER OF UN-CLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Companies Act 2013, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ( "IEPF Rules" ) read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ( "IEPF" ), constituted by the Central Government

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

43. SHARES TRANSFERRED TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

No shares were transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year under review.

44. DETAILS OF NODAL OFFICER:

The Company has designated Ms. Neha Singhal as a Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

45. DETAILS OF UTILIZATION OF FUNDS:

During the year under review, the Company has not raised any funds through Private Placement, Preferential Allotment or Qualified Institutions Placement as specified under Regulation 32(7A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

46. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure II (a) to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure II (b).

During the year, NONE of the employees (excluding Executive Directors) is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

47. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, the ratio of remuneration to median employees is as mentioned in Annexure- 11(a).

48. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

49. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BY THE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

50. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.

51. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

52. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

53. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are posted on our website, www.mudunuru.com.

54. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

55. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Company has formulated a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading ( "Insider Trading Code" ) and a Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ( "UPSI" ).

The Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of UPSI is posted on the website of the Company at www.mudunuru.com.

56. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has always believed in providing a safe and harassment free workplace for every woman working in its premises through various policies and practices. The Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment.

The Company has adopted a policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace which aims at prevention of harassment of employees and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of undesired behaviour. An Internal Complaints Committee ( "ICC" ) has been set up by the senior management (with women employees constituting the majority). The ICC is responsible for redressal of complaints against sexual harassment and follows the guidelines provided in the Policy.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment have been received.

57. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities:

a. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

b. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

c. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

d. Buy back shares: NA

e. Employee Stock Options: NA

f. Disclosure about revision: NA

g. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting: NA

58. APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your directors also thank the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the Company to sustain its operations and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the years to come.

Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of all stakeholders including business constituents, banks and other "financial institutions and shareholders of the Company SEBI, BSE, NSDL, CDSL, Company s Bankers, etc. for their continued support for the growth of the Company.