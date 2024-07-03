iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mudunuru Ltd Share Price

8.83
(0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.83
  • Day's High8.83
  • 52 Wk High15.57
  • Prev. Close8.8
  • Day's Low8.83
  • 52 Wk Low 6.35
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.34
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mudunuru Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

8.83

Prev. Close

8.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.83

Day's Low

8.83

52 Week's High

15.57

52 Week's Low

6.35

Book Value

0.34

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mudunuru Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Mudunuru Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mudunuru Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.49%

Non-Promoter- 48.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mudunuru Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.12

5.74

4.79

4.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.02

-6.37

-4.99

-2.93

Net Worth

2.1

-0.63

-0.2

1.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.09

4.12

14.27

13.47

yoy growth (%)

-0.87

-71.07

5.97

52.56

Raw materials

-0.9

-4.49

0

0

As % of sales

22.1

108.97

0

0

Employee costs

-1.25

-1.46

-1.94

-2.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.49

-6.28

0.28

0.61

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.57

-0.63

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.41

0.06

0.17

-0.39

Working capital

-0.74

-2.15

-2.21

8.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.87

-71.07

5.97

52.56

Op profit growth

-116.57

-489.07

-13.73

-5.26

EBIT growth

-112.57

-890.21

-2.36

-21

Net profit growth

-101.2

-1,456.88

397.22

-87.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

10.03

8.57

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

10.03

8.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Mudunuru Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mudunuru Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

R C Ratul

Independent Director

R C Rahul

Executive Director

T Kiran

Chairman & Managing Director

M Madhusudan Raju

Executive Director

Chandrashekar Mudraganam

Whole-time Director

Gopal Ramesh

Executive Director

Suganya Ramesh

Director

Devsen Kruthiventi

Independent Director

Venkata Ramesh Annamreddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mudunuru Ltd

Summary

Mudunuru Limited was formerly incorporated in February, 1994 with the name of Green Field Agri Ventures Limited. The Company changed the name from Green Field Agri Ventures Limited to Mudunuru Limited on August 8, 2015. The Company is into the business of Software Development Services.The Company has its headquarters in India and expanding soon in USA, Middle East, UK and Australia. It is a pioneer in the application development of leading edge technologies, including face, finger and iris based biometrics recognition; IOT solutions that connect devices to enterprise systems; cyber security services for companies threatened with data breaches or attacks by hackers (including penetration testing); smart city initiatives designed to improve quality of life through technology-based innovation; Cyber Security & Big Data Analytics-all of which it provides as cloud-based solutions.Mudunuru has deep expertise in a variety of block chain technologies, data centre cloud services, managed services, as well as other areas such as business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing. It implemented projects in countries around the world, including many that have been national or international.During the year 2012-13, the Company amended the Main Objects into solar, infrastructure, educational institutions and Agriculture thereby enabling the Company to carry on the business under new objects in addition to existing business i.e. Software. Further the Company also amended other
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mudunuru Ltd share price today?

The Mudunuru Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mudunuru Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mudunuru Ltd is ₹27.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mudunuru Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mudunuru Ltd is 0 and 25.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mudunuru Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mudunuru Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mudunuru Ltd is ₹6.35 and ₹15.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mudunuru Ltd?

Mudunuru Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.32%, 3 Years at 6.92%, 1 Year at -40.66%, 6 Month at -24.79%, 3 Month at 1.62% and 1 Month at 25.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mudunuru Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mudunuru Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mudunuru Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.