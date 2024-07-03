SectorIT - Software
Open₹8.83
Prev. Close₹8.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.83
Day's Low₹8.83
52 Week's High₹15.57
52 Week's Low₹6.35
Book Value₹0.34
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.12
5.74
4.79
4.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.02
-6.37
-4.99
-2.93
Net Worth
2.1
-0.63
-0.2
1.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.09
4.12
14.27
13.47
yoy growth (%)
-0.87
-71.07
5.97
52.56
Raw materials
-0.9
-4.49
0
0
As % of sales
22.1
108.97
0
0
Employee costs
-1.25
-1.46
-1.94
-2.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.49
-6.28
0.28
0.61
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.57
-0.63
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.41
0.06
0.17
-0.39
Working capital
-0.74
-2.15
-2.21
8.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.87
-71.07
5.97
52.56
Op profit growth
-116.57
-489.07
-13.73
-5.26
EBIT growth
-112.57
-890.21
-2.36
-21
Net profit growth
-101.2
-1,456.88
397.22
-87.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
10.03
8.57
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
10.03
8.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
R C Ratul
Independent Director
R C Rahul
Executive Director
T Kiran
Chairman & Managing Director
M Madhusudan Raju
Executive Director
Chandrashekar Mudraganam
Whole-time Director
Gopal Ramesh
Executive Director
Suganya Ramesh
Director
Devsen Kruthiventi
Independent Director
Venkata Ramesh Annamreddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Singhal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mudunuru Ltd
Summary
Mudunuru Limited was formerly incorporated in February, 1994 with the name of Green Field Agri Ventures Limited. The Company changed the name from Green Field Agri Ventures Limited to Mudunuru Limited on August 8, 2015. The Company is into the business of Software Development Services.The Company has its headquarters in India and expanding soon in USA, Middle East, UK and Australia. It is a pioneer in the application development of leading edge technologies, including face, finger and iris based biometrics recognition; IOT solutions that connect devices to enterprise systems; cyber security services for companies threatened with data breaches or attacks by hackers (including penetration testing); smart city initiatives designed to improve quality of life through technology-based innovation; Cyber Security & Big Data Analytics-all of which it provides as cloud-based solutions.Mudunuru has deep expertise in a variety of block chain technologies, data centre cloud services, managed services, as well as other areas such as business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing. It implemented projects in countries around the world, including many that have been national or international.During the year 2012-13, the Company amended the Main Objects into solar, infrastructure, educational institutions and Agriculture thereby enabling the Company to carry on the business under new objects in addition to existing business i.e. Software. Further the Company also amended other
The Mudunuru Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mudunuru Ltd is ₹27.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mudunuru Ltd is 0 and 25.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mudunuru Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mudunuru Ltd is ₹6.35 and ₹15.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mudunuru Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.32%, 3 Years at 6.92%, 1 Year at -40.66%, 6 Month at -24.79%, 3 Month at 1.62% and 1 Month at 25.53%.
