Mudunuru Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.83
(0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.09

4.12

14.27

13.47

yoy growth (%)

-0.87

-71.07

5.97

52.56

Raw materials

-0.9

-4.49

0

0

As % of sales

22.1

108.97

0

0

Employee costs

-1.25

-1.46

-1.94

-2.83

As % of sales

30.77

35.39

13.59

21.07

Other costs

-1.02

-3.61

-10.93

-9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.05

87.6

76.59

66.87

Operating profit

0.9

-5.44

1.4

1.62

OPM

22.06

-131.97

9.8

12.05

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.57

-0.63

-0.84

Interest expense

-0.26

-0.25

-0.47

-0.16

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.49

-6.28

0.28

0.61

Taxes

-0.41

0.06

0.17

-0.39

Tax rate

-84.76

-1.02

60.39

-62.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.07

-6.21

0.45

0.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.13

Net profit

0.07

-6.21

0.45

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-101.2

-1,456.88

397.22

-87.3

NPM

1.82

-150.58

3.2

0.68

