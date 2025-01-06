Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.09
4.12
14.27
13.47
yoy growth (%)
-0.87
-71.07
5.97
52.56
Raw materials
-0.9
-4.49
0
0
As % of sales
22.1
108.97
0
0
Employee costs
-1.25
-1.46
-1.94
-2.83
As % of sales
30.77
35.39
13.59
21.07
Other costs
-1.02
-3.61
-10.93
-9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.05
87.6
76.59
66.87
Operating profit
0.9
-5.44
1.4
1.62
OPM
22.06
-131.97
9.8
12.05
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.57
-0.63
-0.84
Interest expense
-0.26
-0.25
-0.47
-0.16
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.49
-6.28
0.28
0.61
Taxes
-0.41
0.06
0.17
-0.39
Tax rate
-84.76
-1.02
60.39
-62.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.07
-6.21
0.45
0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.13
Net profit
0.07
-6.21
0.45
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-101.2
-1,456.88
397.22
-87.3
NPM
1.82
-150.58
3.2
0.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.