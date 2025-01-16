iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mudunuru Ltd Key Ratios

8.5
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mudunuru Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.85

7.33

Op profit growth

5.17

88.96

EBIT growth

-3.41

23.42

Net profit growth

-26.02

50.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.67

18.52

10.52

EBIT margin

5.33

6.46

5.61

Net profit margin

5.2

8.22

5.86

RoCE

3.81

5.37

RoNW

1.38

2.22

RoA

0.92

1.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.13

1.23

0.98

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.25

-0.7

0.15

Book value per share

4.05

19.12

14.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

25.44

10.2

P/CEPS

-44.41

62.62

P/B

1.63

0.7

EV/EBIDTA

47.16

27.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-40.07

6.35

4.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

78.79

97.18

Inventory days

154.68

92.29

Creditor days

-228.44

-233.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.05

-0.09

Net debt / op. profit

0.21

0.29

-0.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.17

0

0

Employee costs

-14.06

-5.83

-6.38

Other costs

-68.08

-75.63

-83.09

Mudunuru : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mudunuru Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.