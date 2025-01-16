Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.85
7.33
Op profit growth
5.17
88.96
EBIT growth
-3.41
23.42
Net profit growth
-26.02
50.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.67
18.52
10.52
EBIT margin
5.33
6.46
5.61
Net profit margin
5.2
8.22
5.86
RoCE
3.81
5.37
RoNW
1.38
2.22
RoA
0.92
1.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.13
1.23
0.98
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.25
-0.7
0.15
Book value per share
4.05
19.12
14.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.44
10.2
P/CEPS
-44.41
62.62
P/B
1.63
0.7
EV/EBIDTA
47.16
27.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-40.07
6.35
4.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78.79
97.18
Inventory days
154.68
92.29
Creditor days
-228.44
-233.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.05
-0.09
Net debt / op. profit
0.21
0.29
-0.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.17
0
0
Employee costs
-14.06
-5.83
-6.38
Other costs
-68.08
-75.63
-83.09
