Mudunuru Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.83
(0.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mudunuru FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.49

-6.28

0.28

0.61

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.57

-0.63

-0.84

Tax paid

-0.41

0.06

0.17

-0.39

Working capital

-0.74

-2.15

-2.21

8.17

Other operating items

Operating

-0.81

-8.94

-2.39

7.55

Capital expenditure

0.11

0.55

1.22

1.89

Free cash flow

-0.7

-8.39

-1.17

9.44

Equity raised

-6.01

6.38

5.44

6.13

Investing

0

0

0

-5.33

Financing

3.99

-1.16

-0.49

4.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.72

-3.16

3.78

14.39

