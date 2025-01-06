Mudunuru Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.49
-6.28
0.28
0.61
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.57
-0.63
-0.84
Tax paid
-0.41
0.06
0.17
-0.39
Working capital
-0.74
-2.15
-2.21
8.17
Other operating items
Operating
-0.81
-8.94
-2.39
7.55
Capital expenditure
0.11
0.55
1.22
1.89
Free cash flow
-0.7
-8.39
-1.17
9.44
Equity raised
-6.01
6.38
5.44
6.13
Investing
0
0
0
-5.33
Financing
3.99
-1.16
-0.49
4.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.72
-3.16
3.78
14.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.