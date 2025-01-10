iifl-logo-icon 1
Mudunuru Ltd Balance Sheet

8.5
(1.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.12

5.74

4.79

4.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.02

-6.37

-4.99

-2.93

Net Worth

2.1

-0.63

-0.2

1.86

Minority Interest

Debt

3.13

2.42

1.77

1.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.23

1.79

1.57

3.42

Fixed Assets

4.16

3.96

1.88

1.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.69

-2.18

-0.32

1.56

Inventories

0.18

0.8

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.5

0.16

0.85

Debtor Days

75.8

Other Current Assets

1.48

2.17

1.46

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.47

-0.75

-0.07

-1.02

Creditor Days

90.96

Other Current Liabilities

-0.56

-4.9

-1.87

-0.41

Cash

0.36

0

0.01

0.09

Total Assets

5.21

1.78

1.57

3.42

