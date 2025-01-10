Mudunuru Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.12
5.74
4.79
4.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.02
-6.37
-4.99
-2.93
Net Worth
2.1
-0.63
-0.2
1.86
Minority Interest
Debt
3.13
2.42
1.77
1.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.23
1.79
1.57
3.42
Fixed Assets
4.16
3.96
1.88
1.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.69
-2.18
-0.32
1.56
Inventories
0.18
0.8
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.5
0.16
0.85
Debtor Days
75.8
Other Current Assets
1.48
2.17
1.46
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.47
-0.75
-0.07
-1.02
Creditor Days
90.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-4.9
-1.87
-0.41
Cash
0.36
0
0.01
0.09
Total Assets
5.21
1.78
1.57
3.42
