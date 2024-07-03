Mudunuru Ltd Summary

Mudunuru Limited was formerly incorporated in February, 1994 with the name of Green Field Agri Ventures Limited. The Company changed the name from Green Field Agri Ventures Limited to Mudunuru Limited on August 8, 2015. The Company is into the business of Software Development Services.The Company has its headquarters in India and expanding soon in USA, Middle East, UK and Australia. It is a pioneer in the application development of leading edge technologies, including face, finger and iris based biometrics recognition; IOT solutions that connect devices to enterprise systems; cyber security services for companies threatened with data breaches or attacks by hackers (including penetration testing); smart city initiatives designed to improve quality of life through technology-based innovation; Cyber Security & Big Data Analytics-all of which it provides as cloud-based solutions.Mudunuru has deep expertise in a variety of block chain technologies, data centre cloud services, managed services, as well as other areas such as business process outsourcing and knowledge process outsourcing. It implemented projects in countries around the world, including many that have been national or international.During the year 2012-13, the Company amended the Main Objects into solar, infrastructure, educational institutions and Agriculture thereby enabling the Company to carry on the business under new objects in addition to existing business i.e. Software. Further the Company also amended other objects of the Memorandum of Association by adding the new clauses 54 to 57 namely Pharmaceuticals, Core Investment Company, portfolio management and franchisee business of any product immediately after the existing other objects pursuant to members approval obtained through postal ballot on 26.03.2013.The Company then diversified into agriculture and related activities in 2014-15.The Company was acquired by Madhusudan Raju in June, 2022 through an Open offer with the goal of steering the Company to be a leading provider of ICT products & solutions using cutting edge technologies, which bceame relevant to the local & international clients including Private, Public & Government Enterprises.