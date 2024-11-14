iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.09.2024
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter 30.06.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
Board Meeting31 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of 9600000 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs.12/- per warrant to the promoters and non-Promoters on Preferential Basis. 2. Allotment of 2509500 equity shares at an issue price of Rs.12/- per equity share to the promoters and non-Promoters on Preferential Basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of equity Shares including conversion of existing loans into equity or issue of any other instruments or securities through preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the receipt of necessary approvals/permissions. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Announcement under Regulation 30( LODR)- preferential issue Announcement under Regulation 30 ( LODR)- Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

