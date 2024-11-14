|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter 30.06.2024 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for the year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Allotment of 9600000 convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs.12/- per warrant to the promoters and non-Promoters on Preferential Basis. 2. Allotment of 2509500 equity shares at an issue price of Rs.12/- per equity share to the promoters and non-Promoters on Preferential Basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Mudunuru Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. The proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of equity Shares including conversion of existing loans into equity or issue of any other instruments or securities through preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the receipt of necessary approvals/permissions. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 under regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Announcement under Regulation 30( LODR)- preferential issue Announcement under Regulation 30 ( LODR)- Change in Management (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.