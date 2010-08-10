Multi Arc India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.11
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
22.32
Net Worth
33.43
Minority Interest
Debt
9.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
42.58
Fixed Assets
9.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
25.38
Inventories
2.63
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.03
Sundry Creditors
-4.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
Cash
0.39
Total Assets
42.58
