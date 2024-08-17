iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Multi Arc India Ltd Quarterly Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Dec-2008Sept-2008

Gross Sales

1.71

2.11

4.86

5.75

6.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.71

2.11

4.86

5.75

6.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.03

2.23

0.52

1.36

Total Income

1.75

2.14

7.09

6.27

7.41

Total Expenditure

2.86

3.38

2.66

6.14

5.63

PBIDT

-1.11

-1.24

4.43

0.13

1.78

Interest

0.79

0.84

0.23

0.93

1.05

PBDT

-1.9

-2.08

4.2

-0.8

0.73

Depreciation

0.42

0.59

-0.08

0.83

0.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.07

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.32

-2.67

4.21

-1.64

-0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.32

-2.67

4.21

-1.64

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

2.03

0

1.24

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.32

-2.67

2.18

-1.64

-1.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.11

11.11

11.11

11.11

8.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

95,19,309

95,19,309

0

95,19,309

70,68,329

Public Shareholding (%)

85.67

85.67

0

85.67

86.95

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,00,000

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

26

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.6

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

11,92,071

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

74

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

11

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-64.91

-58.76

91.15

2.26

29.42

PBDTM(%)

-111.11

-98.57

86.41

-13.91

12.06

PATM(%)

-135.67

-126.54

86.62

-28.52

-1.48

Multi Arc India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Arc India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.