Multi Arc India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
|Sept-2008
Gross Sales
1.71
2.11
4.86
5.75
6.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.71
2.11
4.86
5.75
6.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.03
2.23
0.52
1.36
Total Income
1.75
2.14
7.09
6.27
7.41
Total Expenditure
2.86
3.38
2.66
6.14
5.63
PBIDT
-1.11
-1.24
4.43
0.13
1.78
Interest
0.79
0.84
0.23
0.93
1.05
PBDT
-1.9
-2.08
4.2
-0.8
0.73
Depreciation
0.42
0.59
-0.08
0.83
0.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.32
-2.67
4.21
-1.64
-0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.32
-2.67
4.21
-1.64
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
2.03
0
1.24
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.32
-2.67
2.18
-1.64
-1.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.11
11.11
11.11
11.11
8.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
95,19,309
95,19,309
0
95,19,309
70,68,329
Public Shareholding (%)
85.67
85.67
0
85.67
86.95
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,00,000
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
26
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.6
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
11,92,071
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
74
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
11
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-64.91
-58.76
91.15
2.26
29.42
PBDTM(%)
-111.11
-98.57
86.41
-13.91
12.06
PATM(%)
-135.67
-126.54
86.62
-28.52
-1.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.