Multi Arc India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
Gross Sales
15.19
24.53
21.69
18.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.19
24.53
21.69
18.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.9
0.01
0.02
0.01
Total Income
17.11
24.54
21.71
18.64
Total Expenditure
15.97
17.35
15.32
15.43
PBIDT
1.13
7.19
6.38
3.21
Interest
2.98
3.63
2.33
3.55
PBDT
-1.84
3.56
4.05
-0.34
Depreciation
2.49
2.39
2.77
4.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.05
0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.36
1.12
1.21
-4.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.36
1.12
1.21
-4.61
Extra-ordinary Items
1.25
0
0
-1.39
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.61
1.12
1.21
-3.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
1.38
1.49
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.1
8.13
8.13
5.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
95,19,309
70,66,104
70,68,104
43,83,466
Public Shareholding (%)
85.66
86.94
86.94
86.94
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.5
29.35
29.46
17.23
PBDTM(%)
-12.1
14.55
18.67
-1.87
PATM(%)
-28.68
4.6
5.57
-24.74
