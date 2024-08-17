iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Multi Arc India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006Dec-2005

Gross Sales

15.19

24.53

21.69

18.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.19

24.53

21.69

18.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.9

0.01

0.02

0.01

Total Income

17.11

24.54

21.71

18.64

Total Expenditure

15.97

17.35

15.32

15.43

PBIDT

1.13

7.19

6.38

3.21

Interest

2.98

3.63

2.33

3.55

PBDT

-1.84

3.56

4.05

-0.34

Depreciation

2.49

2.39

2.77

4.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.05

0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.36

1.12

1.21

-4.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.36

1.12

1.21

-4.61

Extra-ordinary Items

1.25

0

0

-1.39

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.61

1.12

1.21

-3.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

1.38

1.49

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.1

8.13

8.13

5.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

95,19,309

70,66,104

70,68,104

43,83,466

Public Shareholding (%)

85.66

86.94

86.94

86.94

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.5

29.35

29.46

17.23

PBDTM(%)

-12.1

14.55

18.67

-1.87

PATM(%)

-28.68

4.6

5.57

-24.74

Multi Arc India Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Multi Arc India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.