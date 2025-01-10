Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.95
4.95
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
-0.19
-0.39
-0.54
Net Worth
4.95
4.76
4.56
4.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0.13
0.08
0.08
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.08
4.84
4.64
4.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.88
1.76
1.62
1.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.93
1.79
1.65
1.52
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.03
-0.03
-0.1
Cash
0.15
0.03
0.01
0.06
Total Assets
2.03
1.79
1.63
1.48
