Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Share Price

10.5
(-9.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:16:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.5
  • Day's High10.5
  • 52 Wk High13.26
  • Prev. Close11.64
  • Day's Low10.5
  • 52 Wk Low 7.81
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E31.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.16
  • EPS0.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

10.5

Prev. Close

11.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

10.5

Day's Low

10.5

52 Week's High

13.26

52 Week's Low

7.81

Book Value

10.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.2

P/E

31.46

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.73%

Foreign: 0.73%

Indian: 24.01%

Non-Promoter- 75.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.95

4.95

4.95

4.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0

-0.19

-0.39

-0.54

Net Worth

4.95

4.76

4.56

4.41

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

0.09

-0.08

-1.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ashish Singh

Director

Kalpana Singh

Director

Shiwani Singh

Company Secretary

Jitendra Kumar Chaurasia

Independent Director

Bhupendra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd

Summary

Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1979 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, as Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 1981. The Company then shifted to Delhi and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on May 24, 2002. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Trading of securities etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd share price today?

The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹5.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is 31.46 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹7.81 and ₹13.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd?

Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.08%, 3 Years at 6.82%, 1 Year at 20.50%, 6 Month at 33.79%, 3 Month at -4.20% and 1 Month at 1.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.25 %

