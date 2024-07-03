Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹10.5
Prev. Close₹11.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹10.5
Day's Low₹10.5
52 Week's High₹13.26
52 Week's Low₹7.81
Book Value₹10.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.2
P/E31.46
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.95
4.95
4.95
4.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0
-0.19
-0.39
-0.54
Net Worth
4.95
4.76
4.56
4.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
0.09
-0.08
-1.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ashish Singh
Director
Kalpana Singh
Director
Shiwani Singh
Company Secretary
Jitendra Kumar Chaurasia
Independent Director
Bhupendra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd
Summary
Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1979 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, as Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 1981. The Company then shifted to Delhi and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on May 24, 2002. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Trading of securities etc.
Read More
The Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹5.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is 31.46 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd is ₹7.81 and ₹13.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.08%, 3 Years at 6.82%, 1 Year at 20.50%, 6 Month at 33.79%, 3 Month at -4.20% and 1 Month at 1.22%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.