|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome and Summary of 46th Annual General Meeting held today on 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 am and was concluded at 11.30 am at the corporate office of the company D-2, Kalindi Colony, Delhi-65 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Scrutinizers report alongwith voting results of 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30th September, 2024 at 10.30 am and was concluded at 11.30 am. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
