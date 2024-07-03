Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd Summary

Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited was incorporated on January 15, 1979 with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra, as Private Limited Company. The Company was converted into Public Limited Company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 1981. The Company then shifted to Delhi and obtained Certificate for Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi on May 24, 2002. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of Trading of securities etc.