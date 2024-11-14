Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial result for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Board of directors at their meeting held today at 11.30 am and was concluded at 12.30am afternoon has inter alia approved un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 is attached herewith statement of cash flow, assets & Liabilities and Limited review report. Board of directors at their meeting held today at 11.30 am and was concluded at 12.30am afternoon has inter alia approved un-audited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September, 2024 is attached herewith statement of cash flow, assets & Liabilities and Limited review report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 22 Aug 2024

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Date time venue of Annual General Meeting(AGM) Draft notice of AGM Closure of Books for AGM Appointment of Statutory Auditor and other related matters related to AGM Board of directors in its meeting held today has considered and approved 1. Date, time and venue for Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2024 2. Draft notice of AGM 2024 3. Date of Closure of Books and cut off date 4. Appointment of Statutory and Internal Auditors 5. and other related matters at annexed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Revised outcome of board meeting dated 03.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial result for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find enclosed herewith, Outcome of Board Meeting of Multipurpose Trading And Agencies Limited held today at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 14th day of August, 2024 at its corporate office at D-2 Kalindi Colony, New Delhi-110065 and was concluded at around 12:30 p.m. Please find enclosed financial Results approved by board of directors at their Board Meeting held today at 11.30 a.m on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 and was concluded at 12.30 afternoon at corporate office D-2, Kalindi Colony, Delhi. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

MULTIPURPOSE TRADING & AGENCIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited financial results for the quarter/half year/ year ended on 31st March 2024 and other matter if any with permission of board. Please find enclosed herewith, Outcome of Board Meeting of Multipurpose Trading and Agencies Limited held today at 11.30am (morning) on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024 at its corporate office at D-2 Kalindi Colony, New Delhi-110065 and was concluded at 12.30pm.(afternoon) Read less.. The Audited financial results of the company under SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit report dated 30.05.2024 signed by statutory auditor M/s Karmv & Company, declaration and form A are attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Please find the enclosed Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 for re-appointment of Secretarial auditor for financial year 2024-25 alongwith details of re-appointment as per sebi circular dated September 9, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024