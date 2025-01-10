My Mudra Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
78.05
(-3.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

16.79

8.43

4.37

Net Worth

16.8

8.44

4.38

Minority Interest

Debt

9.65

3.71

3.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.45

12.15

7.79

Fixed Assets

5.63

2.37

1.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.25

0

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.09

0.02

Networking Capital

18.44

8.95

6.05

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.75

6.94

3.78

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.53

4.71

3.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.24

-0.39

-0.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.6

-2.31

-1.3

Cash

1.93

0.73

0.44

Total Assets

26.43

12.14

7.79

