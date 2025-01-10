My Mudra Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.79
8.43
4.37
Net Worth
16.8
8.44
4.38
Minority Interest
Debt
9.65
3.71
3.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.45
12.15
7.79
Fixed Assets
5.63
2.37
1.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.09
0.02
Networking Capital
18.44
8.95
6.05
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.75
6.94
3.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.53
4.71
3.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.24
-0.39
-0.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.6
-2.31
-1.3
Cash
1.93
0.73
0.44
Total Assets
26.43
12.14
7.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.