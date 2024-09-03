SectorFinance
Open₹84.4
Prev. Close₹80.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹25.62
Day's High₹84.4
Day's Low₹78.3
52 Week's High₹130.05
52 Week's Low₹75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.11
P/E11.02
EPS7.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
16.79
8.43
4.37
Net Worth
16.8
8.44
4.38
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by My Mudra Fincorp Ltd
Summary
My Mudra Fincorp Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited to My Mudra Fincorp Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company operates as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks and NBFCs in India. It integrate tele-calling, advertising, direct marketing, referrals, networking, and a combined physical and digital (physital) approach to acquire customers. It specialize in distributing secured loans such as home loans, loans against property, etc, unsecured loans like business loans, personal loans, professional loans, and credit cards. Recently, the Company expanded to include insurance products from which they will receive revenue through commissions from the insurer partners.The Company provide customers to research and compare lending and insurance products offered by lending and insurer partners. Once customers share their requirements, it present multiple options, detailing related costs and features in a clear and simple manner, enabling informed decisions for applications to appropriate financial institutions, such as banks or NBFC
The My Mudra Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is ₹90.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is 11.02 and 1.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a My Mudra Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is ₹75 and ₹130.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25
My Mudra Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -35.95%, 3 Month at -23.94% and 1 Month at -11.12%.
