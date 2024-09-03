iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd Share Price

79.1
(-2.04%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.4
  • Day's High84.4
  • 52 Wk High130.05
  • Prev. Close80.75
  • Day's Low78.3
  • 52 Wk Low 75
  • Turnover (lac)25.62
  • P/E11.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS7.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

84.4

Prev. Close

80.75

Turnover(Lac.)

25.62

Day's High

84.4

Day's Low

78.3

52 Week's High

130.05

52 Week's Low

75

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.11

P/E

11.02

EPS

7.33

Divi. Yield

0

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:47 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.83%

Non-Promoter- 11.35%

Institutions: 11.35%

Non-Institutions: 30.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

16.79

8.43

4.37

Net Worth

16.8

8.44

4.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT My Mudra Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by My Mudra Fincorp Ltd

Summary

My Mudra Fincorp Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited to My Mudra Fincorp Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company operates as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks and NBFCs in India. It integrate tele-calling, advertising, direct marketing, referrals, networking, and a combined physical and digital (physital) approach to acquire customers. It specialize in distributing secured loans such as home loans, loans against property, etc, unsecured loans like business loans, personal loans, professional loans, and credit cards. Recently, the Company expanded to include insurance products from which they will receive revenue through commissions from the insurer partners.The Company provide customers to research and compare lending and insurance products offered by lending and insurer partners. Once customers share their requirements, it present multiple options, detailing related costs and features in a clear and simple manner, enabling informed decisions for applications to appropriate financial institutions, such as banks or NBFC
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the My Mudra Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The My Mudra Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is ₹90.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is 11.02 and 1.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a My Mudra Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is ₹75 and ₹130.05 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd?

My Mudra Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -35.95%, 3 Month at -23.94% and 1 Month at -11.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of My Mudra Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.83 %
Institutions - 8.80 %
Public - 33.37 %

QUICKLINKS FOR My Mudra Fincorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.