Summary

My Mudra Fincorp Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 11, 2013 issued by Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from My Mudra Fincorp Private Limited to My Mudra Fincorp Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 19, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company operates as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks and NBFCs in India. It integrate tele-calling, advertising, direct marketing, referrals, networking, and a combined physical and digital (physital) approach to acquire customers. It specialize in distributing secured loans such as home loans, loans against property, etc, unsecured loans like business loans, personal loans, professional loans, and credit cards. Recently, the Company expanded to include insurance products from which they will receive revenue through commissions from the insurer partners.The Company provide customers to research and compare lending and insurance products offered by lending and insurer partners. Once customers share their requirements, it present multiple options, detailing related costs and features in a clear and simple manner, enabling informed decisions for applications to appropriate financial institutions, such as banks or NBFC

