Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
150
150
224.92
118.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-423.16
-344.06
-266.3
-188.83
Net Worth
-273.16
-194.06
-41.38
-69.94
Minority Interest
Debt
308.38
247.84
207.48
308.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.22
53.78
166.1
238.15
Fixed Assets
136.5
142.55
144.45
135.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.62
0.62
0.62
0.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-160.19
-121.8
-13.16
61.39
Inventories
194.95
150.32
166.15
119.86
Inventory Days
135.73
167.59
133.03
Sundry Debtors
19.37
15.66
28.92
32.86
Debtor Days
14.14
29.17
36.47
Other Current Assets
99.99
87.55
80.35
103.09
Sundry Creditors
-137.13
-98.77
-129.04
-85.86
Creditor Days
89.18
130.16
95.29
Other Current Liabilities
-337.37
-276.56
-159.54
-108.56
Cash
58.28
32.4
34.18
40.76
Total Assets
35.21
53.77
166.09
238.15
