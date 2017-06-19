Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
404.22
361.85
328.85
yoy growth (%)
11.71
10.03
Raw materials
-188.51
-151.49
-130.81
As % of sales
46.63
41.86
39.77
Employee costs
-111.1
-108.54
-108.48
As % of sales
27.48
29.99
32.98
Other costs
-156.09
-152.24
-151.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.61
42.07
45.94
Operating profit
-51.49
-50.44
-61.54
OPM
-12.73
-13.94
-18.71
Depreciation
-10.53
-10.37
-10.38
Interest expense
-28.64
-35.47
-19.18
Other income
13.49
19.28
8.64
Profit before tax
-77.17
-77.01
-82.46
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-77.17
-77.01
-82.46
Exceptional items
0.29
0.14
-2.31
Net profit
-76.88
-76.86
-84.78
yoy growth (%)
0.02
-9.34
NPM
-19.02
-21.24
-25.78
