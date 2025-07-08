iifl-logo
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Share Price Live

7.4
(4.67%)
Jun 19, 2017|03:25:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.42
  • Day's High7.42
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close7.07
  • Day's Low7.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)87.98
  • Div. Yield0
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

7.42

Prev. Close

7.07

Turnover(Lac.)

0.58

Day's High

7.42

Day's Low

7.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-25.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

87.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

11 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:16 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.73%

Non-Promoter- 9.92%

Institutions: 9.92%

Non-Institutions: 25.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

150

150

224.92

118.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-423.16

-344.06

-266.3

-188.83

Net Worth

-273.16

-194.06

-41.38

-69.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

404.22

361.85

328.85

yoy growth (%)

11.71

10.03

Raw materials

-188.51

-151.49

-130.81

As % of sales

46.63

41.86

39.77

Employee costs

-111.1

-108.54

-108.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-77.17

-77.01

-82.46

Depreciation

-10.53

-10.37

-10.38

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-109.91

-73.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.71

10.03

Op profit growth

2.07

-18.03

EBIT growth

16.83

-34.36

Net profit growth

0.02

-9.34

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mysore Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

M Lakshminarayana

Director

S Parameswarappa

Director

C Shivashankar

Director

C B Patil Okaly

Company Secretary

Mohan D Kulkarni

Managing Director

Navin Raj Singh

Director

Aravind Srivastava

Chairman

K Ratna Prabha

Nominee

V C Rammohan

Nominee

B L Khanna

Registered Office

16/4,

Ali Asker Road,

Karnataka - 560052

Tel: 91-080-22262334/22266979

Website: http://www.mpm.co.in

Email: info@mpm.co.in/cs@mpm.co.in

Registrar Office

No. 30 Ramana Resid.,

4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,

Bangalore - 560003

Tel: 91-80-23460815-818

Website: www.integratedindia.in

Email: alfint@vsnl.com

Summary

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPMs paper mill uses b...
Reports by Mysore Paper Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Mysore Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is ₹87.98 Cr. as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.29 as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mysore Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jun ‘17

What is the CAGR of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd?

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.47%, 3 Years at 7.70%, 1 Year at 66.37%, 6 Month at 52.05%, 3 Month at 68.64% and 1 Month at 21.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mysore Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.74 %
Institutions - 9.92 %
Public - 25.34 %

