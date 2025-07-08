Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹7.42
Prev. Close₹7.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.58
Day's High₹7.42
Day's Low₹7.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-25.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)87.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
150
150
224.92
118.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-423.16
-344.06
-266.3
-188.83
Net Worth
-273.16
-194.06
-41.38
-69.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
404.22
361.85
328.85
yoy growth (%)
11.71
10.03
Raw materials
-188.51
-151.49
-130.81
As % of sales
46.63
41.86
39.77
Employee costs
-111.1
-108.54
-108.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-77.17
-77.01
-82.46
Depreciation
-10.53
-10.37
-10.38
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-109.91
-73.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.71
10.03
Op profit growth
2.07
-18.03
EBIT growth
16.83
-34.36
Net profit growth
0.02
-9.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
M Lakshminarayana
Director
S Parameswarappa
Director
C Shivashankar
Director
C B Patil Okaly
Company Secretary
Mohan D Kulkarni
Managing Director
Navin Raj Singh
Director
Aravind Srivastava
Chairman
K Ratna Prabha
Nominee
V C Rammohan
Nominee
B L Khanna
16/4,
Ali Asker Road,
Karnataka - 560052
Tel: 91-080-22262334/22266979
Website: http://www.mpm.co.in
Email: info@mpm.co.in/cs@mpm.co.in
No. 30 Ramana Resid.,
4th Cross Sampige Rd, Malleswaram,
Bangalore - 560003
Tel: 91-80-23460815-818
Website: www.integratedindia.in
Email: alfint@vsnl.com
Summary
Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPMs paper mill uses b...
