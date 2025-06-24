|Purpose
|Mysore Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Mysore Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial (Provisional) Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2025 and matters mentioned in the notice. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/06/2025 Stands Cancelled. Reason: Due to certain emergent meetings at the level of the Government, todays Board Meeting is cancelled and postponed to later date. The Company shall inform the revised date of Board meeting in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2025)
|Mysore Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial (Provisional) Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 and matters mentioned in the notice. Board meeting out come -Financial Result for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.03.2025)
|MYSORE PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF THE COMPANY WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY 30TH DECEMBER 2024 AT 3 .PM AT REG OFFICE 32 5TH FLOOR (KARANATAKA STATE CO-OPERATIVE FEDERATION LTD S BUILDING)D DEVARAJ URS ROAD (RACE COURSE ROAD) BENGALURE - 560001 TO INTER ALIA CONSIDER AND TO TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIALS (PROVISIONAL) RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 IN TERMS OF CLAUSE 41 OF THE LISTING AGREEMENT Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th December 2024 approved un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)
|MYSORE PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial (Provisional) Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 in terms of Clause 41 of the Listing Agreement Board of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e, 25th September 2024, has approved unaudited financial (provisional) results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
