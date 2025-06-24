Board Meeting 24 Jun 2025 11 Jun 2025

Mysore Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Mysore Paper Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial (Provisional) Results for the quarter ended 31/03/2025 and matters mentioned in the notice. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/06/2025 Stands Cancelled. Reason: Due to certain emergent meetings at the level of the Government, todays Board Meeting is cancelled and postponed to later date. The Company shall inform the revised date of Board meeting in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2025 10 Mar 2025

Mysore Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial (Provisional) Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 and matters mentioned in the notice. Board meeting out come -Financial Result for the quarter ended 31/12/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.03.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

MYSORE PAPER MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING OF THE COMPANY WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY 30TH DECEMBER 2024 AT 3 .PM AT REG OFFICE 32 5TH FLOOR (KARANATAKA STATE CO-OPERATIVE FEDERATION LTD S BUILDING)D DEVARAJ URS ROAD (RACE COURSE ROAD) BENGALURE - 560001 TO INTER ALIA CONSIDER AND TO TAKE ON RECORD THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIALS (PROVISIONAL) RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 IN TERMS OF CLAUSE 41 OF THE LISTING AGREEMENT Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th December 2024 approved un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Kindly take same on your records (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024