Mysore Paper Mills Ltd Summary

Mysore Paper Mills Ltd(MPM),incorporated in 1936,is in the business of writing and printing paper(WPP),newsprint and sugarcane crushing and is a Karnataka Government enterprise. MPMs paper mill uses bagasse obtained from its sugar mill as a raw material for the manufacturer of WPP. The first phase of the project was completed in 1991 with the financial assitance of Overseas Development Administration of the UK. The second phase was also financed by Commonwealth Development Corporation(CDC) UK.The company has taken up upgradation of Effluent Treatment Plant project were in the project is being financed by Royal Government of Netherlands at a cost of Rs.16.65 crores,but due to delay in disbursement of pre-finance and claims by Royal Government of Netherlands the project could not be completed on time. The company had taken up a energy conservation project in key areas viz Chemical Recovery Boiler & steam turbine generator to the tune of Rs.16.79 crores with the financial assistance of IREDA of Rs.11.40 crores. The project is under implementation stage with the technical assistance of Development Consultants Ltd Kolkata.