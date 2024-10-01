|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Proceedings of 7th AGM of the company held today i.e. September 28, 2024 Authroized share capital of the company is increased (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditor in Annual General meeting of the company held on September 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.