Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2.71
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-0.72
As % of sales
26.63
Employee costs
-0.77
As % of sales
28.63
Other costs
-0.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.27
Operating profit
0.9
OPM
33.45
Depreciation
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.06
Other income
0
Profit before tax
0.65
Taxes
-0.18
Tax rate
-28.21
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
0.46
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
0.46
yoy growth (%)
NPM
17.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.