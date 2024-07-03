SectorIT - Software
Open₹144.1
Prev. Close₹147
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.45
Day's High₹144.1
Day's Low₹144.1
52 Week's High₹159
52 Week's Low₹32.33
Book Value₹18.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.98
P/E79.89
EPS1.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
1.96
1.86
1.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.8
5.64
4.39
0.71
Net Worth
16.81
7.6
6.25
2.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2.71
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-0.72
As % of sales
26.63
Employee costs
-0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.65
Depreciation
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.18
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
7.77
5.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7.77
5.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Nirmal Kumar Jain
Whole Time Director & CFO
Yaman Saluja
Executive Director & CEO
Ashish Jain
Non Executive Director
Abhishek Jain
Non Executive Director
Siddharth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunit Jagdishchandra Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Puja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Navinbhai Darji
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Naapbooks Limited was incorporated as Naapbooks Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the status got converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Naapbooks Limited dated January 7, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Ashish Jain, Yaman Saluja and Swati Singh are the Founders and Company Promoters. NaapBooks is an innovative-driven, known for its niche in the domain of IT, harnessing computing technology to strengthen enterprise and optimize their operations by streamlining their data and providing insightful analytics.The Company is engaged in the business of developing and providing Information Technological solutions to corporate for their requirements. It develops and provides Fintech App, Cloud Consulting services, Block chain App, Mobile App, Web App, Embedded App products to clients. The services broadly covers designing, developing, operating, install installing analyzing, designing, maintaining, converting, porting, debugging, coding and programming software to be used on computer or any microprocessor-based device or any other such hardware within or outside India. Apart from this, it is also engaged in Software Consultancy services.The Company have website at www.naapbooks.com. It has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables clients to increase efficiency. It work on exclusive and non-
The Naapbooks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naapbooks Ltd is ₹129.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naapbooks Ltd is 79.89 and 7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naapbooks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naapbooks Ltd is ₹32.33 and ₹159 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naapbooks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.90%, 3 Years at 94.43%, 1 Year at 330.71%, 6 Month at 137.10%, 3 Month at 126.15% and 1 Month at 7.57%.
