Naapbooks Ltd Share Price

144.1
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.1
  • Day's High144.1
  • 52 Wk High159
  • Prev. Close147
  • Day's Low144.1
  • 52 Wk Low 32.33
  • Turnover (lac)3.45
  • P/E79.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.63
  • EPS1.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Naapbooks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

144.1

Prev. Close

147

Turnover(Lac.)

3.45

Day's High

144.1

Day's Low

144.1

52 Week's High

159

52 Week's Low

32.33

Book Value

18.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.98

P/E

79.89

EPS

1.84

Divi. Yield

0

Naapbooks Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Naapbooks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Naapbooks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 36.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Naapbooks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

1.96

1.86

1.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.8

5.64

4.39

0.71

Net Worth

16.81

7.6

6.25

2.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

2.71

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-0.72

As % of sales

26.63

Employee costs

-0.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.65

Depreciation

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.18

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

7.77

5.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7.77

5.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.06

Naapbooks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Naapbooks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Nirmal Kumar Jain

Whole Time Director & CFO

Yaman Saluja

Executive Director & CEO

Ashish Jain

Non Executive Director

Abhishek Jain

Non Executive Director

Siddharth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunit Jagdishchandra Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Puja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nisha Navinbhai Darji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naapbooks Ltd

Summary

Naapbooks Limited was incorporated as Naapbooks Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the status got converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Naapbooks Limited dated January 7, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Ashish Jain, Yaman Saluja and Swati Singh are the Founders and Company Promoters. NaapBooks is an innovative-driven, known for its niche in the domain of IT, harnessing computing technology to strengthen enterprise and optimize their operations by streamlining their data and providing insightful analytics.The Company is engaged in the business of developing and providing Information Technological solutions to corporate for their requirements. It develops and provides Fintech App, Cloud Consulting services, Block chain App, Mobile App, Web App, Embedded App products to clients. The services broadly covers designing, developing, operating, install installing analyzing, designing, maintaining, converting, porting, debugging, coding and programming software to be used on computer or any microprocessor-based device or any other such hardware within or outside India. Apart from this, it is also engaged in Software Consultancy services.The Company have website at www.naapbooks.com. It has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables clients to increase efficiency. It work on exclusive and non-
Company FAQs

What is the Naapbooks Ltd share price today?

The Naapbooks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naapbooks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naapbooks Ltd is ₹129.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naapbooks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naapbooks Ltd is 79.89 and 7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naapbooks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naapbooks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naapbooks Ltd is ₹32.33 and ₹159 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naapbooks Ltd?

Naapbooks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.90%, 3 Years at 94.43%, 1 Year at 330.71%, 6 Month at 137.10%, 3 Month at 126.15% and 1 Month at 7.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naapbooks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naapbooks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.91 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 36.04 %

