Summary

Naapbooks Limited was incorporated as Naapbooks Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the status got converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Naapbooks Limited dated January 7, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Ashish Jain, Yaman Saluja and Swati Singh are the Founders and Company Promoters. NaapBooks is an innovative-driven, known for its niche in the domain of IT, harnessing computing technology to strengthen enterprise and optimize their operations by streamlining their data and providing insightful analytics.The Company is engaged in the business of developing and providing Information Technological solutions to corporate for their requirements. It develops and provides Fintech App, Cloud Consulting services, Block chain App, Mobile App, Web App, Embedded App products to clients. The services broadly covers designing, developing, operating, install installing analyzing, designing, maintaining, converting, porting, debugging, coding and programming software to be used on computer or any microprocessor-based device or any other such hardware within or outside India. Apart from this, it is also engaged in Software Consultancy services.The Company have website at www.naapbooks.com. It has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables clients to increase efficiency. It work on exclusive and non-

