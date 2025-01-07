To the Members of Naapbooks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Naapbooks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us these financial statements, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the "Basis for Qualified Opinion" section of our report, gives a true and fair view in conformity with applicable Accounting standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit, and other financial information of the Group for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate, except for the matters referred to in the basis of qualified opinion.

1. We draw your attention that the company has provided Services to Local as well as foreign clients, however in some of the cases no detailed contracts/agreements have been made. Further no detailed records of work performed, software or app developed have been provided. Therefore, due to unavailability of such details we were unable to determine the specific terms of the agreement, particularly regarding the timing and value of the product or service delivery and revenue recognition in accordance with Accounting Standard (AS) 9- Revenue Recognition.

2. We draw your attention that the company has not maintain a comprehensive fixed assets register and has not perform periodic physical verifications, as no such records have been produced before us. The absence of these controls increases the risk of misstatement of fixed assets and related depreciation in the financial statements.

3. We draw your attention that the company has availed Information technology (IT) design and development services however the Company did not provide us with necessary supporting documentation of detailed breakdowns of the development work performed on which software product they have developed. Without this evidence, we cannot verify the nature and extent of the services received, or the appropriateness of the accounting treatment for these charges. Therefore, due to unavailability of such details we are unable to comment on the accuracy of such expenses booked.

4. We draw your attention that the company has granted Loans and advances to various parties amounting to Rs. 284.79 lacs in the current financial year. The amounts have been advanced without any formal loan agreement and repayment schedule. Further the same are non-Interest bearing therefore the purpose of such loans and advances could not be verified.

5. We draw your attention that an advance of Rs. 27,40,000/- was made to creditors in 2021 for goods or services not yet received. As of the date of our report, no goods or services have been delivered, and the Company has not made a provision for the doubtful recoverability of this advance.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined there are no any key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the

Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies

(Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the

Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on May 30, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

‘Annexure B.

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. Hence reporting with respect to compliance under section 123 of the Companies act, 2013 as required in terms of rule 11(f) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) rule, 2014 is not required to be reported. vi. In terms of Rule 11(g) of

Companies (Audit and Auditors) rule, 2014, we are required to state as to Whether the company in respect of financial years commencing on or after the 1st April, 2023 has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with.

Annexure ‘A

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

(i) (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment; (B) The company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets; (b) In our opinion, based on our Audit, the company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. Additionally, the company has not conducted physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. As a result, we are unable to determine the accuracy and completeness of records and the existence of any discrepancies between the physical assets and the records. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, The Company does not have any immovable property. (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) As explained to us & on the basis of the records examined by us, in our opinion, there is no such inventory exist in the business so there is no possibility of the physical verification of inventory. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, LLP or any other parties during the year, in respect of which: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to other entities: the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is 1,84,45,017/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 2,66,01,865/- the aggregate amount during the year with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. 2,40,00,000/- and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 2,97,84,670/-. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are prima facie prejudicial to the companys interest being due to amounts have been advanced without any formal loan agreement and repayment schedule. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans and advance in the nature of loan given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, as there is an absence of loan agreement, we are unable to comment upon the same. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment:

Description All Parties Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 563.87 Lacs 268.02 Lacs Total (A+B) 563.87 Lacs 268.02 Lacs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% 47.53%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with except non charging of interest on the loan. (v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act. (vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable. (x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has made preferential allotment or private placement of 10,50,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a price of Rs.72/- during the year. (x) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company (xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b) and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards; (xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has not an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group (xvii) Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. (xix) the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. (xx) The company is not required to spent an amount towards ‘Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable while preparing the report on Standalone Financial Statements. (xxi) The present report is on Standalone Financial statements, Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable while preparing the report on Standalone Financial statements.

Annexure ‘B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") (Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our Report of Even Date)

(to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Naapbooks Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of

Naapbooks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note")

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.