Naapbooks Ltd Summary

Naapbooks Limited was incorporated as Naapbooks Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 21, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the status got converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Naapbooks Limited dated January 7, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Ashish Jain, Yaman Saluja and Swati Singh are the Founders and Company Promoters. NaapBooks is an innovative-driven, known for its niche in the domain of IT, harnessing computing technology to strengthen enterprise and optimize their operations by streamlining their data and providing insightful analytics.The Company is engaged in the business of developing and providing Information Technological solutions to corporate for their requirements. It develops and provides Fintech App, Cloud Consulting services, Block chain App, Mobile App, Web App, Embedded App products to clients. The services broadly covers designing, developing, operating, install installing analyzing, designing, maintaining, converting, porting, debugging, coding and programming software to be used on computer or any microprocessor-based device or any other such hardware within or outside India. Apart from this, it is also engaged in Software Consultancy services.The Company have website at www.naapbooks.com. It has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables clients to increase efficiency. It work on exclusive and non-exclusive model with a team of young managers and executives. The Company provide dynamic pricing and sector specific approach Naapbooks Limited (NBL) is known for its niche in the domain of IT. The Company believe in harnessing computing technology to strengthen enterprise and optimize their operations. It delivers the best-in-class software solutions with elite teams of software developers and managers. It use innovative technologies to digitalize enterprise business across numerous industries.The Company launched product for GST & Accounting Application in 2017. It developed product that is approved by GSTN along with the IP partner in 2018. It started services for US & other international clients, along with new Digital SaaS products in 2019. The Company came up with Initial Public issue of 5,39,200 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 3.99 Crores in September, 2021. In 2022, the Company launched AI-powered analytics and expanded through strategic partnerships. In 2024, the Company launched new projects for clients, such as B2B Travel Portal for corporates, an integrated Offline & OnlineCommerce Platform, and a sophisticated Customer Payment Behaviour Analysis tool. On January 3, 2024, the Company entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, at Gandhinagar with the mutual commitment in promoting the IT/ITeS sector in Gujarat, with the Company taking the lead in developing and deploying the states first ever digital notarization system.