Naapbooks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various business agenda items 07/03/2024 Employees Stock Option Plan(Cancelled) Board approved:- 1. Considered and Approved increase in the Authorized Share capital of the company from Rs. 3,20,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Twenty Lakhs) divided into 32,00,000 (Thirty two lakhs) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores) divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crores) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each and corresponding alteration of Clause V of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, Subject to the approval of the members; 2. The company has explored various avenues for raising funds including Preferential Issue, Rights Issue, Loan from bank or financial institution and Debt instruments. The Board has considered and approved raising of funds through more than one route that is by Preferential Issue or Right issue of Equity Shares and by taking loan from financial institutions or issue of debt instruments i.e. debentures. However, the details including size of the issue and all related things are yet to be decided. For further course of action, the directors shall conduct a meeting, the details of which will be provided in due course of time. 3. Recommended the issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) new Bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up for every 1 (One) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up held by the Members of the Company as on the Record Date (will be declared in due course), subject to approval of the Members of the Company 4. Considered and approved convening of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) on Saturday, April 06, 2024 at 12:00 P.M., in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the matters specified above, and has approved the draft of the notice for same. The notice of the EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations. 5. Fixed the Cut-off date i.e. Saturday, 30th March, 2024 for the purpose of fixing eligibility of members to cast vote at EGM by Poll. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Saturday, 30th March, 2024, shall be entitled to vote at the EGM by Poll. 6. Approved appointment of M/s Nirav Soni & Co., Practicing Company Secretary, as a Scrutinizer for voting done by poll at the ensuing EGM. 7. Approved the proposal to constitute Advisory Committee of an individuals/ external advisors who bring unique knowledge and skills which augment the knowledge and skills of the formal board of directors in order to more effectively guide the organization. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.03.2024) Employees Stock Option Plan(Cancelled) Outcome of Board meeting held on 07/03/2024 The Boad of directors in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 07th March, 2024, approved bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, subject to members approval. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 07/03/2024)