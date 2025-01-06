Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.82
-3.38
34.68
-27.97
Other operating items
Operating
-11.82
-3.38
34.68
-27.97
Capital expenditure
0.01
15.44
22.36
2.27
Free cash flow
-11.81
12.06
57.04
-25.7
Equity raised
1,497.76
1,329.28
1,380.74
1,276.66
Investing
147.45
71.18
-214.79
251.88
Financing
-4.58
2.01
-20.18
9.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,628.82
1,414.53
1,202.81
1,512.36
No Record Found
