Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

303.65
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Nahar Capital FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.82

-3.38

34.68

-27.97

Other operating items

Operating

-11.82

-3.38

34.68

-27.97

Capital expenditure

0.01

15.44

22.36

2.27

Free cash flow

-11.81

12.06

57.04

-25.7

Equity raised

1,497.76

1,329.28

1,380.74

1,276.66

Investing

147.45

71.18

-214.79

251.88

Financing

-4.58

2.01

-20.18

9.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,628.82

1,414.53

1,202.81

1,512.36

