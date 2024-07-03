Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹321
Prev. Close₹321.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.3
Day's High₹324.2
Day's Low₹310.1
52 Week's High₹383.5
52 Week's Low₹263.5
Book Value₹545.18
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)520.55
P/E12.71
EPS25.25
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.37
8.37
8.37
8.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
879.27
843.03
795.5
702.26
Net Worth
887.64
851.4
803.87
710.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.82
-3.38
34.68
-27.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
23.88
25.54
30.03
21.86
10.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.88
25.54
30.03
21.86
10.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.9
76.88
284.41
68.34
8.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Jawahar Lal Oswal
ED / MD / Promoter
Dinesh Oswal
Non Executive Director
Kamal Oswal
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Gogna
Non Executive Director
S K Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manisha Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Asdhir
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roshan Lal Behl
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yash Paul Sachdeva
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajan Dhir
Reports by Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company. The Companys primary business activities areInvestment/Financial Activities comprising of Long Term Investments, Strategic Investments and Short Term / Trading Investments. Besides, the Companys business activities also include lending activities which is primarily to Group Companies and Affiliates. The Company makes investments in equity and debt securities, both in Primary and Secondary Market directly as well as through Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds etc.Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited was incorporated on 31st March, 2006 as Public Limited Company with the object of carrying on Investment Business, which was hived off from Nahar Spinning Mills Limited through Scheme of Demerger as per Order dated 21st December, 2006. The Company diversified activities into new Real Estate business through Joint Venture in Chennai in 2011-12.The Company undertake new activities, such as financial consultancy, merchant banking, underwriting business, stock broking, and other miscellaneous finance activities. The Company is doing investment activities with long term perspective as well as doing trading business to avail the benefits of short term investment/financial opportunities in the present market conditions.
The Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹520.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is 12.71 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹263.5 and ₹383.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.51%, 3 Years at -4.39%, 1 Year at 1.97%, 6 Month at -1.71%, 3 Month at 3.35% and 1 Month at -9.92%.
