iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Share Price

310.85
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open321
  • Day's High324.2
  • 52 Wk High383.5
  • Prev. Close321.15
  • Day's Low310.1
  • 52 Wk Low 263.5
  • Turnover (lac)30.3
  • P/E12.71
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value545.18
  • EPS25.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)520.55
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

321

Prev. Close

321.15

Turnover(Lac.)

30.3

Day's High

324.2

Day's Low

310.1

52 Week's High

383.5

52 Week's Low

263.5

Book Value

545.18

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

520.55

P/E

12.71

EPS

25.25

Divi. Yield

0.47

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.71%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 27.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.37

8.37

8.37

8.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

879.27

843.03

795.5

702.26

Net Worth

887.64

851.4

803.87

710.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.82

-3.38

34.68

-27.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

23.88

25.54

30.03

21.86

10.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.88

25.54

30.03

21.86

10.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.9

76.88

284.41

68.34

8.14

View Annually Results

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Jawahar Lal Oswal

ED / MD / Promoter

Dinesh Oswal

Non Executive Director

Kamal Oswal

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Gogna

Non Executive Director

S K Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manisha Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Asdhir

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roshan Lal Behl

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yash Paul Sachdeva

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajan Dhir

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company. The Companys primary business activities areInvestment/Financial Activities comprising of Long Term Investments, Strategic Investments and Short Term / Trading Investments. Besides, the Companys business activities also include lending activities which is primarily to Group Companies and Affiliates. The Company makes investments in equity and debt securities, both in Primary and Secondary Market directly as well as through Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds etc.Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited was incorporated on 31st March, 2006 as Public Limited Company with the object of carrying on Investment Business, which was hived off from Nahar Spinning Mills Limited through Scheme of Demerger as per Order dated 21st December, 2006. The Company diversified activities into new Real Estate business through Joint Venture in Chennai in 2011-12.The Company undertake new activities, such as financial consultancy, merchant banking, underwriting business, stock broking, and other miscellaneous finance activities. The Company is doing investment activities with long term perspective as well as doing trading business to avail the benefits of short term investment/financial opportunities in the present market conditions.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹520.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is 12.71 and 0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is ₹263.5 and ₹383.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.51%, 3 Years at -4.39%, 1 Year at 1.97%, 6 Month at -1.71%, 3 Month at 3.35% and 1 Month at -9.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.65 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 27.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.