Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Summary

Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company. The Companys primary business activities areInvestment/Financial Activities comprising of Long Term Investments, Strategic Investments and Short Term / Trading Investments. Besides, the Companys business activities also include lending activities which is primarily to Group Companies and Affiliates. The Company makes investments in equity and debt securities, both in Primary and Secondary Market directly as well as through Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds etc.Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited was incorporated on 31st March, 2006 as Public Limited Company with the object of carrying on Investment Business, which was hived off from Nahar Spinning Mills Limited through Scheme of Demerger as per Order dated 21st December, 2006. The Company diversified activities into new Real Estate business through Joint Venture in Chennai in 2011-12.The Company undertake new activities, such as financial consultancy, merchant banking, underwriting business, stock broking, and other miscellaneous finance activities. The Company is doing investment activities with long term perspective as well as doing trading business to avail the benefits of short term investment/financial opportunities in the present market conditions.