iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

277.05
(-5.91%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Summary

Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited is a Non Banking Finance Company. The Companys primary business activities areInvestment/Financial Activities comprising of Long Term Investments, Strategic Investments and Short Term / Trading Investments. Besides, the Companys business activities also include lending activities which is primarily to Group Companies and Affiliates. The Company makes investments in equity and debt securities, both in Primary and Secondary Market directly as well as through Mutual Funds and Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds etc.Nahar Capital and Financial Services Limited was incorporated on 31st March, 2006 as Public Limited Company with the object of carrying on Investment Business, which was hived off from Nahar Spinning Mills Limited through Scheme of Demerger as per Order dated 21st December, 2006. The Company diversified activities into new Real Estate business through Joint Venture in Chennai in 2011-12.The Company undertake new activities, such as financial consultancy, merchant banking, underwriting business, stock broking, and other miscellaneous finance activities. The Company is doing investment activities with long term perspective as well as doing trading business to avail the benefits of short term investment/financial opportunities in the present market conditions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.