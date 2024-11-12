Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 29.05.2024 approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024