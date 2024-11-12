iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

283.6
(-0.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Nahar Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 is enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of dividend if any The Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 29.05.2024 approved the standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
NAHAR CAPITAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Nahar Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.