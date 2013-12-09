Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.16
-0.17
-0.13
Net Worth
5.37
5.34
5.33
5.37
Minority Interest
Debt
2.68
2.25
0.57
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.14
0.12
0.17
Total Liabilities
8.19
7.73
6.02
6
Fixed Assets
0.56
0.5
0.55
0.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.05
Networking Capital
7.38
7.01
5.24
4.98
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.29
2.27
1.32
1.17
Debtor Days
963.39
530.87
Other Current Assets
5.15
5.15
4.02
3.95
Sundry Creditors
-1.61
-0.31
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
131.56
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.45
-0.1
-0.1
-0.12
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
8.19
7.73
6.02
6
