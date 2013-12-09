iifl-logo-icon 1
Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

4.07
(-4.91%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.16

-0.17

-0.13

Net Worth

5.37

5.34

5.33

5.37

Minority Interest

Debt

2.68

2.25

0.57

0.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.14

0.12

0.17

Total Liabilities

8.19

7.73

6.02

6

Fixed Assets

0.56

0.5

0.55

0.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.05

Networking Capital

7.38

7.01

5.24

4.98

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.29

2.27

1.32

1.17

Debtor Days

963.39

530.87

Other Current Assets

5.15

5.15

4.02

3.95

Sundry Creditors

-1.61

-0.31

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

131.56

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.45

-0.1

-0.1

-0.12

Cash

0.04

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

8.19

7.73

6.02

6

