iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

4.07
(-4.91%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

4.07

Prev. Close

4.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

4.07

Day's Low

4.07

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.24

P/E

21.42

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:35 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.45%

Non-Promoter- 83.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.16

-0.17

-0.13

Net Worth

5.37

5.34

5.33

5.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.86

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-5.23

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.04

0

Working capital

1.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.23

Op profit growth

24.55

EBIT growth

151.68

Net profit growth

25.07

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

C Ashok Babu

Director

Pavan Kumar Sanwar Mal

Director

M Indrasena Chowdary

Director

G Sreenivasulu

Director

C Vikranth

Director

R Narsimha Reddy

Director

C Jhansi Lakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Nakshatra Infrastructure Limited provides various information products and services in India. It offers application development services that include system analysis and design, prototyping and implementation, legacy system integration, contract programming, and documentation; and re-engineering services, which comprise application redesign, reverse engineering, application and database migration, right-sizing/down- sizing, and conversion implementation. The company also provides Internet and Intranet services that consist of Web site design and development, Web site maintenance, Web application, Web consulting and marketing, and electronic commerce applications; and control systems and industrial automation, including process control and plant automation, virtual control panels, distributed CS, real time control systems, automated testing systems, and data acquisition systems. The companys products comprise Automobile Service and Parts Distribution System, a pre-packaged software that automates and integrates functions of an automotive service station; Integrated Hospital Management System, a packaged software endeavor, which integrates modules built for clinical medicine together with the administrative and the MIS aspect of operating a hospital; and Building Security Management System, a semi-packaged system that operates in real time to access and monitor inputs in continuum from various sensors placed in various strategic locations of a building with the activation of th
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.