SectorConstruction
Open₹4.07
Prev. Close₹4.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹4.07
Day's Low₹4.07
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.24
P/E21.42
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.16
-0.17
-0.13
Net Worth
5.37
5.34
5.33
5.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.86
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-5.23
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-0.47
-0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
-0.04
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.04
0
Working capital
1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.23
Op profit growth
24.55
EBIT growth
151.68
Net profit growth
25.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
C Ashok Babu
Director
Pavan Kumar Sanwar Mal
Director
M Indrasena Chowdary
Director
G Sreenivasulu
Director
C Vikranth
Director
R Narsimha Reddy
Director
C Jhansi Lakshmi
Summary
Nakshatra Infrastructure Limited provides various information products and services in India. It offers application development services that include system analysis and design, prototyping and implementation, legacy system integration, contract programming, and documentation; and re-engineering services, which comprise application redesign, reverse engineering, application and database migration, right-sizing/down- sizing, and conversion implementation. The company also provides Internet and Intranet services that consist of Web site design and development, Web site maintenance, Web application, Web consulting and marketing, and electronic commerce applications; and control systems and industrial automation, including process control and plant automation, virtual control panels, distributed CS, real time control systems, automated testing systems, and data acquisition systems. The companys products comprise Automobile Service and Parts Distribution System, a pre-packaged software that automates and integrates functions of an automotive service station; Integrated Hospital Management System, a packaged software endeavor, which integrates modules built for clinical medicine together with the administrative and the MIS aspect of operating a hospital; and Building Security Management System, a semi-packaged system that operates in real time to access and monitor inputs in continuum from various sensors placed in various strategic locations of a building with the activation of th
