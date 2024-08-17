Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Nakshatra Infrastructure Limited provides various information products and services in India. It offers application development services that include system analysis and design, prototyping and implementation, legacy system integration, contract programming, and documentation; and re-engineering services, which comprise application redesign, reverse engineering, application and database migration, right-sizing/down- sizing, and conversion implementation. The company also provides Internet and Intranet services that consist of Web site design and development, Web site maintenance, Web application, Web consulting and marketing, and electronic commerce applications; and control systems and industrial automation, including process control and plant automation, virtual control panels, distributed CS, real time control systems, automated testing systems, and data acquisition systems. The companys products comprise Automobile Service and Parts Distribution System, a pre-packaged software that automates and integrates functions of an automotive service station; Integrated Hospital Management System, a packaged software endeavor, which integrates modules built for clinical medicine together with the administrative and the MIS aspect of operating a hospital; and Building Security Management System, a semi-packaged system that operates in real time to access and monitor inputs in continuum from various sensors placed in various strategic locations of a building with the activation of the alarms, together with details displayed on a PC based GUI. The company was incorporated in the year 1988. The company was formerly known as Ancent Software International Limited and changed its name to Nakshatra Infrastructure Limited in October 2010. The company is based in Hyderabad, India.