Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.07
(-4.91%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.86

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-5.23

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-0.47

-0.55

As % of sales

54.66

61.07

Other costs

-0.18

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.32

20.65

Operating profit

0.2

0.16

OPM

24.01

18.27

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.07

Other income

0.04

0.04

Profit before tax

0

-0.04

Taxes

-0.04

0

Tax rate

3,393.2

-10.29

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

25.07

NPM

-5.73

-4.34

Nakshatra Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

