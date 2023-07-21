INFORMATION OF NANTA TECH LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS NANTA TECH PRIVATE LIMITED)

(As Required by Section 26 of Companies Act,2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and

Allotment of Securities) Rules,2014)

To,

The Board of Directors,

Nanta Tech Limited

Office No. 703, Skywalk the Element, Godrej Garden City, Gota, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, 382481

Dear Sir/Maam,

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of Nanta Tech Limited (Formerly known as Nanta Tech Private Limited and MNT Technologies) (hereinafter referred as “the Company ” or “the Issuer ”) comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, February 20, 2024, March 31, 2023, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the Financial Year/Period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, February 20, 2024 & March 31, 2023, the Summary statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (Collectively the Restated Financial Information) as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus prepared by the company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares (IPO) on the SME platform of BSE Limited (“BSE SME”) prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time in pursuance of provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), as amended from time to time (the Guidance Note)

Managements Responsibility for the Restated Financial Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, stock exchange, and Registrar of Companies, in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the company on the basis of the preparation stated in notes 2.1 to the Restated Financial Information. Managements responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the

preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. Management is also responsible for

identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations and the

Guidance Note.

Auditors Responsibility

We have examined such Restated Financial Information, taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement are agreed upon with the company in accordance with our engagement letter dated August 04, 2025, in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d) The requirement of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

Restated Financial Information

These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a) Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, & March 31, 2023 have been audited on July 03, 2025, June 24, 2024 and September 30, 2023 respectively. Additionally, the Financial Statement for the period ended February 20, 2024 has been certified on December 11, 2024. The Audited Financial Statement and certified financial statement have been prepared in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India by making adjustments for Indian GAAP as applicable to corporates which have been approved by the board of directors.

b) Audited financial statements as at March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on September 30, 2023 which were audited by SHANI SHAH & ASSOCIATES.

c) For the Purpose of examination, we have relied on the report issued by the Previous Auditor, SHANI SHAH & ASSOCIATES, dated September 30, 2023, on the Financial Statement of the Company as at March 31, 2023.

The “Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities” as set out in Annexure 1 to this report, of the Company as at March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and February 20, 2024, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Assets and Liabilities, as restated, has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Financial Statements of the Company, as in our

opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure 4(A) to this Report.

The “Restated Statement of Profit and Loss” as set out in Annexure 2 to this report, of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, and for the Period ended February 20, 2024, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Profit and Loss, as restated, has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure 4(A) to this Report.

The “Restated Statement of Cash Flow” as set out in Annexure 3 to this report, of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, and for the period ended February 20, 2024, are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Cash Flow, as restated, has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion, were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure 4(A) to this Report.

Based on the above and also as per the reliance placed by us on the audited financial statements of the company and auditors report thereon which have been prepared by Statutory Auditor of the Company for year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, and for the period ended February 20, 2024, we are of the opinion that The Restated Financial Statements or Restated Summary Statements have been made after incorporating:

a) Adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) Adjustment for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years have been made to which they relate;

c) They do not contain any extraordinary items that need to be disclosed separately except as shown in the Restated Financial Information;

d) There are no qualifications in the Audit Report issued by statutory auditors for the year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 & March 31, 2023, for Nanta Tech Limited, which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statement of the Company.

e) Profits and losses have been arrived after charging all expenses, including depreciation, and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as, in our opinion, are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts to this report;

f) Adjustments in Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

g) There was no change in accounting policies, which need to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement;

h) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Information or Restated Summary Financial Statement;

i) The Company has not paid dividend on its equity shares during the reporting period.

j) The Company has made provision for gratuity, leave encashment and other retirement benefits as prescribed by Accounting Standard 15 on “Employee Benefits” issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India;

We have also examined the following Restated financial information of the Company set out in the Annexure as prepared by the management and approved by the Board of Directors of the company for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, and for the Period ended February 20, 2024, proposed to be included in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus (“Offer Document”) for the proposed IPO:

Annexure 1: Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities

Annexure 2: Restated Statement of Profit and Loss

Annexure 3: Restated Statement of Cash Flow

Annexure 4(A): Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as restated

Annexure 4(B): Restated Statement of Reconciliation of Restated Profit & Audit Profit

Annexure 4(C): Restated Statement of Reconciliation of Restated Equity / Networth

Annexure 5: Restated Statement of Share Capital

Annexure 6: Restated Statement of Proprietors Capital

Annexure 7: Restated Statement of Reserves & Surplus

Annexure 8: Restated Statement of Longterm Borrowings

Annexure 8(A): Nature of Securities and Terms of Repayment Secured and Unsecured LongTerm Borrowings Including Current Maturities

Annexure 8(B): Terms and Conditions of Unsecured Loans Annexure 9: Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets (Net)

Annexure 10: Restated Statement of Longterm Provisions Annexure 11: Restated Statement of Shortterm Borrowings

Annexure 11(A): Nature of Securities and Terms of Repayment for Secured Short Term Borrowings Annexure 12: Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure 13: Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities Annexure 14: Restated Statement of Shortterm Provisions

Annexure 15: Restated Statement of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets

Annexure 16: Restated Statement of Noncurrent Investments Annexure 17: Restated Statement of Other NonCurrent Assets Annexure 18: Restated Statement of Inventories Annexure 19: Restated Statement of Trade Receivable Annexure 20: Restated Statement of Cash and Bank Balance Annexure 21: Restated Statement of ShortTerm Loans & Advances Annexure 22: Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Annexure 22(A): Product Wise Revenue Bifurcation Annexure 23: Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure 24: Restated Statement of Purchase of Stock in Trade

Annexure 25: Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories of Work in Progress and Finished Goods and Stock in Trade

Annexure 26: Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expense Annexure 27: Restated Statement of Finance Cost

Annexure 28: Restated Statement of Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Annexure 29: Restated Statement of Other Expenses

Annexure 30: Restated Statement of Deferred Tax

Annexure 31(A): Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios

Annexure 31(B): Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios

Annexure 32: Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions

Annexure 33: Restated Statement of Capitalization

Annexure 34: Restated Statement of Tax Shelter

Annexure 35: Restated Statement of Additional Notes

This report should not in any way be construed as reissuance or redating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or any other firm of Chartered Accountants, nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Financial Information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure 1 to 35 and read along with the Restated Statement of Significant Accounting Polices and Notes as set out in Annexure 4(A) are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with paragraph B, Part II of Schedule II of the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations, The Revised Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus and Guidance Note on Audit Reports/Certificates on Financial Information in Offer Documents issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) to the extent applicable, as amended from time to time, and in terms of our engagement as agreed with you. We did not perform audit tests for the purpose of expressing an opinion on individual balances of account or summaries of selected transactions, and accordingly, we express no such opinion thereon.

We, M B Jajodia & Associates., Chartered Accountants have been subjected to peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) and hold a valid peer review certificate No. 015630 dated 21/07/2023 issued by the “Peer Review Board” of the ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India in connection with the proposed issue of equity shares of the Company. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing.

For, M B Jajodia & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 139647W Peer Review No. 015630

Manoj Jajodia

Partner

M.No.162116

UDIN: 25162116BMIFKP8653

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 08092025

NANTA TECH LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS NANTA TECH PRIVATE LIMITED) (BUSINESS TAKEOVER OF MNT TECHNOLOGIES)

(CIN : U26405GJ2023PLC142367)

Office No. 703, Skywalk The Element, Godrej Garden City, Gota, Ahmedabad, Daskroi, Gujarat, India, 382481