Nanta Tech Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,524.1
|47
|1,03,451.7
|389.43
|0
|6,174.03
|87.95
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,401.1
|59.6
|87,884.96
|317.48
|0.71
|4,766.63
|138.32
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,299.05
|143.43
|80,706.28
|478.53
|0.06
|1,385.8
|468.18
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,401.75
|85.94
|46,381.77
|7.33
|0.5
|1,407.49
|242.88
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,854.8
|88.16
|38,137.43
|69.91
|0.49
|2,294.52
|138.66
