Nanta Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.12

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

6.05

Net Worth

6.17

Minority Interest

Debt

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

6.17

Fixed Assets

0.29

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

5.67

Inventories

3.65

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.27

Sundry Creditors

-8.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.68

Cash

0.21

Total Assets

6.17

