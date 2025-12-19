No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
0.12
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
6.05
Net Worth
6.17
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,524.1
|47
|1,03,451.7
|389.43
|0
|6,174.03
|87.95
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,401.1
|59.6
|87,884.96
|317.48
|0.71
|4,766.63
|138.32
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
13,299.05
|143.43
|80,706.28
|478.53
|0.06
|1,385.8
|468.18
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,401.75
|85.94
|46,381.77
|7.33
|0.5
|1,407.49
|242.88
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,854.8
|88.16
|38,137.43
|69.91
|0.49
|2,294.52
|138.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mayank Arvindbhai Jani
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mansiben Mayankumar Jani
Independent Director
Minesh Patel
Independent Director
Brahma Ghosh Raval
Independent Director
Vartica Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Gupta
601 Rudram Icon,
Gota,
Gujarat - 382481
Tel: +91 92270 88102
Website: https://www.nantatech.com/
Email: investors@nantatech.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Nanta Tech Ltd
