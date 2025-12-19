iifl-logo

Nanta Tech Ltd Share Price Live

Nanta Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nanta Tech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Dec, 2025|07:11 AM
Sep-2025Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.57%

Non-Promoter- 14.42%

Institutions: 14.42%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Nanta Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024

Equity Capital

0.12

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

6.05

Net Worth

6.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Nanta Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LG Electronics India Ltd

LGEINDIA

1,524.1

471,03,451.7389.4306,174.0387.95

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,401.1

59.687,884.96317.480.714,766.63138.32

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

13,299.05

143.4380,706.28478.530.061,385.8468.18

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,401.75

85.9446,381.777.330.51,407.49242.88

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,854.8

88.1638,137.4369.910.492,294.52138.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nanta Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mayank Arvindbhai Jani

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mansiben Mayankumar Jani

Independent Director

Minesh Patel

Independent Director

Brahma Ghosh Raval

Independent Director

Vartica Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Gupta

Registered Office

601 Rudram Icon,

Gota,

Gujarat - 382481

Tel: +91 92270 88102

Website: https://www.nantatech.com/

Email: investors@nantatech.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Nanta Tech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nanta Tech Ltd share price today?

The Nanta Tech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Nanta Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nanta Tech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nanta Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nanta Tech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nanta Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nanta Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nanta Tech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nanta Tech Ltd?

Nanta Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nanta Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nanta Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

