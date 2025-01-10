iifl-logo-icon 1
National Peroxide Ltd Balance Sheet

777
(-3.42%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR National Peroxide Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.75

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

353.22

346.25

-0.02

-0.01

Net Worth

358.97

352

-0.01

0

Minority Interest

Debt

19.74

23.41

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

41.69

39.78

0

0

Total Liabilities

420.4

415.19

-0.01

0

Fixed Assets

332.04

338.27

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

35.1

39.96

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.5

1.56

0

0

Networking Capital

34.57

28.44

-0.01

-0.01

Inventories

35.6

37.9

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

27.15

24.27

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.99

7.93

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-23.02

-24.84

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.15

-16.82

0

-0.01

Cash

17.19

6.97

0

0.01

Total Assets

420.4

415.2

-0.01

0

