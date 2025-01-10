National Peroxide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.75
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.22
346.25
-0.02
-0.01
Net Worth
358.97
352
-0.01
0
Minority Interest
Debt
19.74
23.41
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.69
39.78
0
0
Total Liabilities
420.4
415.19
-0.01
0
Fixed Assets
332.04
338.27
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.1
39.96
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.5
1.56
0
0
Networking Capital
34.57
28.44
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
35.6
37.9
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
27.15
24.27
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.99
7.93
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-23.02
-24.84
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.15
-16.82
0
-0.01
Cash
17.19
6.97
0
0.01
Total Assets
420.4
415.2
-0.01
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.