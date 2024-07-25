Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹821.2
Prev. Close₹833.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.35
Day's High₹835
Day's Low₹805
52 Week's High₹1,418.05
52 Week's Low₹799.95
Book Value₹622.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)462.72
P/E35.23
EPS23.67
Divi. Yield1.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.75
5.75
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
353.22
346.25
-0.02
-0.01
Net Worth
358.97
352
-0.01
0
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by National Peroxide Ltd
Summary
National Peroxide Limited was formerly incorporated as NPL Chemicals Limited on July 29, 2020, as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 5, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to National Peroxide Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. In 2023, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company and Naperol Investments Limited and NPL Chemicals Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, the Chemical Business of National Peroxide Limited was transferred and vested in the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022 and the Scheme became effective from September 11, 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, one equity share of Rs.10 each was allotted to the existing shareholders of the Company and the Company has allotted 57,47,000 Equity Shares effective on September 27, 2023, to the existing shareholders of National Peroxide Limited.The Company manufactures hydrogen peroxide, which is a simple peroxide with an oxygen-oxygen single bond, which exists in the form of a clear, pale, blue liquid with an odour similar to nitric acid. It can act both as an oxidizing agent and reducing agent and undergoes thermal decomposition when exposed to sun high temperature. The manufacturing facility is locate
Read More
The National Peroxide Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹805.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Peroxide Ltd is ₹462.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Peroxide Ltd is 35.23 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Peroxide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Peroxide Ltd is ₹799.95 and ₹1418.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Peroxide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.78%, 3 Month at -18.81% and 1 Month at -2.45%.
