iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Peroxide Ltd Share Price

805.15
(-3.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open821.2
  • Day's High835
  • 52 Wk High1,418.05
  • Prev. Close833.95
  • Day's Low805
  • 52 Wk Low 799.95
  • Turnover (lac)2.35
  • P/E35.23
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value622.37
  • EPS23.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)462.72
  • Div. Yield1.5
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

National Peroxide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

821.2

Prev. Close

833.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.35

Day's High

835

Day's Low

805

52 Week's High

1,418.05

52 Week's Low

799.95

Book Value

622.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

462.72

P/E

35.23

EPS

23.67

Divi. Yield

1.5

National Peroxide Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.5

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

National Peroxide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

National Peroxide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:13 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.65%

Foreign: 21.65%

Indian: 49.10%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 29.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

National Peroxide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.75

5.75

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

353.22

346.25

-0.02

-0.01

Net Worth

358.97

352

-0.01

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

National Peroxide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT National Peroxide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Peroxide Ltd

Summary

National Peroxide Limited was formerly incorporated as NPL Chemicals Limited on July 29, 2020, as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 5, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to National Peroxide Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. In 2023, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company and Naperol Investments Limited and NPL Chemicals Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, the Chemical Business of National Peroxide Limited was transferred and vested in the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022 and the Scheme became effective from September 11, 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, one equity share of Rs.10 each was allotted to the existing shareholders of the Company and the Company has allotted 57,47,000 Equity Shares effective on September 27, 2023, to the existing shareholders of National Peroxide Limited.The Company manufactures hydrogen peroxide, which is a simple peroxide with an oxygen-oxygen single bond, which exists in the form of a clear, pale, blue liquid with an odour similar to nitric acid. It can act both as an oxidizing agent and reducing agent and undergoes thermal decomposition when exposed to sun high temperature. The manufacturing facility is locate
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the National Peroxide Ltd share price today?

The National Peroxide Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹805.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Peroxide Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Peroxide Ltd is ₹462.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Peroxide Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Peroxide Ltd is 35.23 and 1.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Peroxide Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Peroxide Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Peroxide Ltd is ₹799.95 and ₹1418.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Peroxide Ltd?

National Peroxide Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -8.78%, 3 Month at -18.81% and 1 Month at -2.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Peroxide Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Peroxide Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.76 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR National Peroxide Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.