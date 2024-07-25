National Peroxide Ltd Summary

National Peroxide Limited was formerly incorporated as NPL Chemicals Limited on July 29, 2020, as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 5, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Through the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the name of the Company has been changed to National Peroxide Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 31, 2024, was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. In 2023, pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst the Company and Naperol Investments Limited and NPL Chemicals Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors, the Chemical Business of National Peroxide Limited was transferred and vested in the Company, with effect from April 1, 2022 and the Scheme became effective from September 11, 2023. In terms of the said Scheme of Demerger, one equity share of Rs.10 each was allotted to the existing shareholders of the Company and the Company has allotted 57,47,000 Equity Shares effective on September 27, 2023, to the existing shareholders of National Peroxide Limited.The Company manufactures hydrogen peroxide, which is a simple peroxide with an oxygen-oxygen single bond, which exists in the form of a clear, pale, blue liquid with an odour similar to nitric acid. It can act both as an oxidizing agent and reducing agent and undergoes thermal decomposition when exposed to sun high temperature. The manufacturing facility is located in Kalyan, Maharashtra, which ensures the production of high-quality hydrogen peroxide. This is achieved through the application of the auto-oxidation technique, a recognized industry standard. Hydrogen peroxide is available in majorly two categories: technical grade, and food grade, with varying concentrations depending upon the application.